UPDATE 1-US military readiness for war, competitive edge worsening -officials

(Adds comments from Gates, Hagel, McCain, paragraphs 2, 6, 9)
By Andrea Shalal and David Alexander
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. Nov 15 The U.S. military's
ability to stay ahead of technology advances by other countries
and respond to multiple crises around the world is already in
jeopardy and will get worse unless mandatory budget cuts are
reversed, top U.S. officials warned on Saturday.
Former defense secretary Robert Gates said the budget cuts
were eroding confidence in U.S. leadership around the world and
that it was time to end the "incredibly stupid" reductions.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert told
Reuters the Navy would have to cut forces and reduce its ability
to position ships around the world if lawmakers did not ease or
reverse the cuts, which are due to resume in fiscal 2016.
"Electronic warfare, electronic attack, anti-submarine
warfare - all of these higher-end areas - will fall further
behind because we're just not investing in them," he said in an
interview at a conference at the Reagan Presidential Library.
He said the Navy's ability to stay ahead of potential
adversaries would "degrade significantly" unless the cuts ended.
On Saturday, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel announced a push
for new weapons, including robotics, autonomous systems,
miniaturization, big data and additive manufacturing, to ensure
continued U.S. military dominance.
Greenert and other U.S. officials are urging Congress to end
the cuts known as "sequestration", citing growing strains amid
increasing threats, including Russia's aggression in the Crimea
region, and Islamic State militancy in Iraq and Syria.
Executives with Lockheed Martin Corp, Huntington
Ingalls Industries and Raytheon Co said they
were cutting overheads to drive down weapons costs but budget
uncertainty limited their ability to make needed investments.
Republican Senator John McCain, who is expected to take over
as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee in January,
said ending military budget cuts would be his highest priority.
Admiral James Winnefeld, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs
of Staff, told the conference that procurement of new weapons
had slowed, even as escalating demands around the world made it
difficult to restore the military's readiness for new missions.
"We aren't modernizing as fast as we should in a highly
competitive, technical landscape. Almost every element of our
forced structure is shrinking while potential threats expand,"
he said.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James said half of U.S. combat
air forces were not at the needed level of training and
maintenance to respond to crises. Marine Corps Commandant
General Joseph Dunford said only half of Marine Corps forces at
home were ready to deploy.
(Editing by Andrew Hay and Paul Tait)