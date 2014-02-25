Pentagon war budget request to follow Afghan policy decisions

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 25 The U.S. Department of
Defense will submit a supplemental war funding request to
Congress after its next steps in Afghanistan become clearer,
Acting Deputy Defense Secretary Christine Fox said on Tuesday.
Fox said the Pentagon would include a "placeholder" request
for war funding or "overseas contingency operations" (OCO) as
part of the larger White House budget request that is to be sent
to Congress on March 4.
The actual request would come later, given that U.S. policy
on Afghanistan was "a little bit on hold," she said, speaking at
a conference sponsored by investment bank Credit Suisse and
consulting firm McAleese and Associates.
"We're waiting for President (Hamid) Karzai and we've got
some work to do there," Fox said. "We can't do an OCO budget
until we know what our posture's going to be in Afghanistan. And
we won't know that until we work through those political
negotiations and make some hard decisions."
The White House announced on Tuesday that President Barack
Obama had ordered the Pentagon to prepare for a possible
complete withdrawal of troops following Karzai's refusal to sign
a bilateral security pact.
Fox said she did not expect the supplemental war budget
request for fiscal 2015 to be the last one, given the need to
repair a large amount of equipment used in Afghanistan and bring
it back to the United States.
But she said the war funding budgets had already declined
significantly after peaking at around $200 billion, and would
continue to come down in coming years.
Fox said the war funding budgets were not intended to pay
for new equipment, although she conceded that the Pentagon had
been "on both sides of that argument" in recent years. She said
there was an argument to be made that if equipment was
destroyed, it could be replaced by new equipment.
U.S. lawmakers, she said, had fewer constraints and could
add funding for new equipment once the budget request was being
negotiated in Congress.
Sources familiar with Pentagon budget plans said the
department could add funding for several Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jets to the supplemental war funding
request to pay for some older Marine Corp Harrier jets destroyed
in combat.
Lockheed, Boeing Co and other big weapons makers are
waiting for details about the budget request for fiscal 2015,
which begins Oct. 1.