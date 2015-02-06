版本:
U.S. budget deficit grew slightly in first four months of FY 2015-CBO

WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Congressional Budget Office on Friday estimated a $195 billion U.S. budget deficit for the first four months of the current fiscal year, up from $183 billion in the same period last year.

The CBO said the $12 billion increase in the deficit for the October-January period was largely driven by lower payments to the U.S. Treasury this year from government-controlled mortgage finance groups Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac compared to the prior year period. Both receipts and outlays were up by about 8 percent, the non-partisan budget agency said.

(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)
