U.S. budget deficit grew slightly in first four months of FY 2015-CBO

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Congressional Budget Office on Friday estimated a $195 billion U.S. budget deficit for the first four months of the current fiscal year, up from $183 billion in the same period last year.
The CBO said the $12 billion increase in the deficit for the October-January period was largely driven by lower payments to the U.S. Treasury this year from government-controlled mortgage finance groups Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac compared to the prior year period. Both receipts and outlays were up by about 8 percent, the non-partisan budget agency said.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk