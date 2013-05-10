US FAA to keep 149 air traffic towers open

WASHINGTON May 10 The Federal Aviation Administration has sufficient funds to keep 149 low activity contract towers originally slated for closure in June open for the remainder of fiscal year 2013, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said in a statement.

LaHood said the FAA would also put $10 million towards reducing cuts and delays in a new air traffic control program that is being installed around the country, and planned to use an additional $11 million of its funding to partially restore its support of infrastructure in the national airspace system.