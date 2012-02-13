Lockheed says F-35 program to remain affordable

WASHINGTON Feb 13 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Monday said it would work to implement the Pentagon's
proposed slowdown in F-35 production "as efficiently as
possible," and remained confident that the new radar-evading
plan would be affordable.
The U.S. defense budget released on Monday proposes delaying
production of 179 F-35 warplanes to save $15.1 billion over the
next five years, but a Pentagon spokesman said the department
remained committed to buying 2,443 jets overall.
"We will continue to partner with the department to
implement the changes as efficiently as possible," said Lockheed
spokeswoman Jennifer Whitlow. "We believe the program will
stabilize around the new acquisition strategy. And we are
confident that we will deliver an effective and affordable
program."