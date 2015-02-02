US aims to lead redesign Raytheon missile defense "kill vehicle"

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price jump pulls stocks higher, NZ dollar hits 11-mth low
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. Missile Defense Agency on Monday said it was close to finalizing a government-led effort to redesign a Raytheon Co "kill vehicle" used in the ground-based missile defense system that would involve Raytheon, Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.
Vice Admiral James Syring, who heads the agency, said the government would own the new design, which it would use as the basis for a competition to produce the new vehicles in 2018.
Syring said the agency also planned to award a contract for development of a new long-range discriminating radar before the end of fiscal 2015. The competition began last month, and companies must submit their proposals in March.
Syring said it was a very competitive field, and there was "absolutely no presumed winner" in that competition, which will result in a contract valued at nearly $1 billion.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05112017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to speak at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Heavy Elec