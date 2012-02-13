REFILE-Obama trims missile defense request

By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON Feb 13 The Obama
administration proposed on Monday a 6.7 percent cut in overall
U.S. ballistic-missile defense spending compared with last year
as part of deficit reduction efforts.
The $9.7 billion sought for fiscal 2013, down $700 million
from 2012, would scale back deployment of advanced radars built
by Raytheon Co as well as a Lockheed Martin Corp
"THAAD" antimissile system that works inside and outside the
atmosphere.
The Pentagon proposed to reduce the total number of Theater
High Altitude Area Defense interceptor missiles from 333 to 180
from fiscal 2013 to 2017 as part of a restructured program. The
total savings over five years would be $1.8 billion, budget
documents said.
Overall missile defense spending would total $47.4 billion
for the five-year planning period through 2017, a Pentagon
budget overview booklet said.
Congress has the final say on U.S. government spending and
often makes major changes to administration spending requests.
Robert Hale, the Pentagon's chief financial officer, said
the proposal would "protect" previously projected spending on
the sole U.S. defense against long-range ballistic missiles that
countries like Iran and North Korea are developing. Boeing Co
manages the program that is due to include 38 interceptor
silos in Alaska and California in 2013.
President Barack Obama's blueprint also largely would
maintain spending on protecting NATO allies and forces from
regional ballistic missile threats, Hale said.
The proposal would relegate Raytheon Co's Sea-based
X-Band Radar to "limited test support" status to save $500
million a year while keeping the ability to recall it to an
active operational status if needed.
"It's very expensive to keep and operate, and we thought we
could get adequate data for the testing that we're doing without
that radar," Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's acting chief arms
buyer, said at a Pentagon briefing.
The Defense Department is looking to U.S. partners to help
pick up the slack for regional missile defense caused by its
budget cutbacks.
"There could be other Middle Eastern countries that we hope
will either step up themselves or we will have to slow down some
of our actions to improve their missile defenses," Hale said.