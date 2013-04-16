U.S. Navy, Marine Corps acquisition plans hit by sequester

WASHINGTON, April 16 Top officials from the U.S.
Navy and Marine Corps told lawmakers on Tuesday that
across-the-board budget cuts in fiscal 2013 and 2014 would
reduce readiness and cut heavily into their procurement and
research and development programs.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said
budget requests required under sequestration had cut about $6.1
billion, or 8 percent, from the Navy's investment programs in
fiscal year 2013, which ends Sept. 30.
He said those cuts would likely result in reductions in the
numbers of weapons and aircraft the Navy would be able to buy,
including one E-2D Hawkeye battle management aircraft built by
Northrop Grumman Corp, one F-35C carrier fighter built
by Lockheed Martin Corp, one P-8A maritime surveillance
plane built by Boeing Co, and two unmanned Fire Scout
helicopters, also built by Northrop.
Cuts in ship construction funds would lead to changes in
current shipbuilding timelines, shifting some costs to future
years, which could lead to cancellations of future ship
procurements, Greenert told the House Armed Services Committee.
U.S. weapons makers and shipbuilders, including General
Dynamics Corp and Huntington Ingalls Industries Corp
are keeping a close watch on the protracted budget
battles between Congress and the White House for signs of
possible cuts in orders.
The White House's fiscal 2014 budget request included some
additional cuts to the Pentagon budget beyond the $487 billion
in cuts already being implemented over the next decade, but did
not reflect the full $500 billion in additional reduction
required by sequestration cuts.
Future cuts to procurement and R&D accounts would be
unavoidable if Congress failed to avert additional mandatory
cuts in fiscal 2014, Greenert said.
The Navy's fiscal 2014 budget request asked for $44 billion
to buy and develop new ships, submarines, manned and unmanned
aircraft, weapons, cyber and other programs.
Greenert said the Navy already faced a combined operations
and maintenance shortfall of $9 billion in fiscal 2014, but if
lawmakers did not act to remove the sequestration cuts, the
shortfall would grow to $23 billion.
The cuts would potentially trim the Navy's fleet of warships
to around 250, from just over 280 today, he said.
Marine Corps Commandant James Amos told the committee that
there was "no slack" in the Marine Corps' budget, and further
cuts in fiscal 2014 would strain the already stretched force.
He said the Marines remained committed to buying F-35
B-model fighters, noting that the current fleet of older Boeing
F/A-18 fighters were increasingly time consuming and expensive
to maintain. By the end of the year, he said about 50 percent of
those planes would be in depot-level maintenance, which meant
they would not be available for training or missions.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said the Navy also remained
committed to its plan to buy 52 new Littoral Combat Ships built
by Lockheed Martin and Australia's Austal.
He said LCS was "one of our very best programs", meeting
cost, schedule and weapons requirements.