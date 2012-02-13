版本:
Pentagon seeks spending boost for "pivot" to Asia-Pacific

WASHINGTON Feb 13 The Pentagon said on Monday it planned to pump at least $2.8 billion next year into arms that it tied to a U.S. force shift as the United States hedges against China's growing regional clout.

A total of $1.8 billion would go to upgraded tactical sensors and other electronic warfare equipment, the Defense Department said in releasing its fiscal 2013 budget request.

Part of the increase in spending would include $600 million for a floating "forward staging base" and $100 million to increased cruise missile capability on U.S. submarines, budget documents showed in a section about the administration's declared realignment of U.S. forces toward the Western Pacific and Middle East.

