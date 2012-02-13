Pentagon seeks spending boost for "pivot" to Asia-Pacific

WASHINGTON Feb 13 The Pentagon said on
Monday it planned to pump at least $2.8 billion next year into
arms that it tied to a U.S. force shift as the United States
hedges against China's growing regional clout.
A total of $1.8 billion would go to upgraded tactical
sensors and other electronic warfare equipment, the Defense
Department said in releasing its fiscal 2013 budget request.
Part of the increase in spending would include $600 million
for a floating "forward staging base" and $100 million to
increased cruise missile capability on U.S. submarines, budget
documents showed in a section about the administration's
declared realignment of U.S. forces toward the Western Pacific
and Middle East.