UPDATE 3-Obama proposes defense cut after decade of growth

* President seeks 1 percent less on defense than in 2012
* Most cuts come from personnel, weapons procurement
* Industry criticizes budget, congressional reaction mixed
By David Alexander and Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The 2013 U.S. defense
budget that President Barack Obama sent to Congress on Monday
includes funding for a shift in strategic focus to the
Asia-Pacific even as it slashes spending on weapons and
personnel to reduce costs by $487 billion over the next decade.
The president's spending plan calls for a Pentagon base
budget of $525.4 billion, about $5.1 billion, or 1 percent, less
than approved in 2012. The cost of U.S. wars abroad would fall
23 percent, to $88.5 billion from $115 billion, primarily due to
the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq and a drawdown in Afghanistan.
The lower war costs assume U.S. force levels in Afghanistan
in 2013 will remain at 67,500, the number they are expected to
reach this fall once the Pentagon withdraws the troops it sent
to the war zone in 2010 to counter Taliban advances.
Obama's budget request for intelligence activities, both
civilian and military, was $71.8 billion. Of that amount,
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who oversees
the CIA, National Counterterrorism Center and other agencies,
requested $52.6 billion.
The Pentagon's budget begins to add flesh to the bones of
its new defense strategy, which puts greater focus on the
Asia-Pacific as the United States tries to hedge against China's
growing influence in the region.
The Pentagon plans to spend at least $2.8 billion on new
weapons needed as part of that shift, including $300 million
toward a new long-range bomber. The Pentagon plans to spend $6.3
billion to develop the nuclear-capable aircraft over the next
five years and eventually will purchase 80 to 100 of the planes.
The budget invests in several other high-priority
initiatives, including $10.4 billion on special operations
forces, $3.4 billion on cyber capabilities, $9.7 billion on
missile defense and $11.9 billion on science and technology.
"This budget plan represents a historic shift to the future,
recognizing that we are at a strategic point after a decade of
war," Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said. "The plan is aligned
to strategic priorities we have identified to keep America safe
and maintain the strongest military in the world."
'DIRECT HIT' ON AEROSPACE INDUSTRY
The spending plan drew mixed reactions from business,
lawmakers and analysts. Marion Blakey, president of the
Aerospace Industries Association, called it "a direct hit" on
the industry. He said 350,000 civilian jobs could be lost unless
Congress blocks new defense cuts due to take effect next year.
Republican lawmakers said Obama's budget failed to do
anything to prevent the additional $600 billion in defense cuts.
Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, of the Senate Armed
Services Committee, urged Obama to "stop leading from behind"
and work to stop the cuts.
But Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House of
Representatives Armed Services Committee, praised the process of
building the budget around a strategy, saying it "enhances
national security by spending taxpayer dollars more wisely."
Andrew Krepinevich, head of the Center for Strategic and
Budgetary Assessments think tank, said the investments being
made due to the U.S. strategic shift would be "highly prized"
given threat trends in the Western Pacific and Middle East.
The requested cut in defense spending follows a decade of
growing Pentagon budgets, driven by U.S. wars abroad and rising
personnel costs.
With the country facing continuous budget deficits and a
ballooning $15 trillion national debt, Congress and the
president agreed in August to cut projected defense spending by
$487 billion over the next decade.
The defense budget slashes personnel costs by $6.7 billion
as the military begins to cut its overall force size by about
100,000 troops over five years. The Army is to take the bulk of
the reductions - about 72,000 soldiers.
CUTTING FORCES, AND BUREAUCRACY
The budget assumes an overall active duty force of 1.4
million troops, down about 21,000 from the current fiscal year.
Military reserve force strength would be 387,000, down about
10,000.
The Army is expected to shrink by eight combat brigade
teams; the Marines are to eliminate six battalions and four
tactical air squadrons; the Air Force is to cut six tactical air
squadrons and the Navy to retire seven of its older cruisers.
The Pentagon said force structure cuts would save about $50
billion over five years. Cutting the Pentagon bureaucracy would
save about $60 billion over the same period.
The budget for the 2013 fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1,
slashes spending to develop and buy new weapons systems to
$178.8 billion, a drop of 7.5 percent.
It requests $9.17 billion for the Pentagon's biggest weapons
program, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter,
down slightly from $9.25 billion requested in fiscal 2012. But
it restructures the program to slow procurement, reducing
spending by $15.1 billion over five years.
The budget also would delay development of the Army's ground
combat vehicle, saving $1.3 billion over five years, and reduce
the Navy's shipbuilding program, for savings of $13.1 billion.
The spending plan terminates one version of the Global Hawk
unmanned surveillance drone, a defense weather satellite system
and the C-27A transport plane for total savings of $9.6 billion
over five years.
The budget would maintain basic pay raises for military
personnel through 2014 but begin to slow them thereafter. It
also proposes new or increased fees on healthcare for military
retirees. Proposed spending on military pay and benefits would
drop by $29 billion over five years, Pentagon documents show.
The budget also asks Congress to begin two new rounds of
base closures, one in 2013 and one in 2015, a proposal that has
already drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers whose districts
would be hurt.