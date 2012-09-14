UPDATE 1-Automatic U.S. spending cuts destructive-administration

By Mark Felsenthal and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The Obama administration on
Friday presented the most detailed breakdown yet of $109 billion
in across-the-board spending cuts set for Jan. 2, saying they
would be "deeply destructive" to defense and non-defense
programs.
While adding that it was ready to work with Congress on a
replacement plan, the White House said it had done its part and
that it was time for lawmakers to do theirs.
The cutting, known as sequestration, "is a blunt and
indiscriminate instrument" and "not the responsible way for our
nation to achieve deficit reduction," said the White House
introduction to a lengthy budget document.
The itemization - millions slashed from familiar programs
such as health and science research, the national parks and the
Internal Revenue Service as well as the much larger categories
of defense and domestic spending - is likely to raise new public
concerns in the middle of the presidential and congressional
races which are entering the home stretch.
Until now, the cuts had been expressed as gross percentages,
difficult for all but skilled lobbyists and corporations to
digest.
The spending cuts, aimed at lowering troublingly vast U.S.
budget deficits, would result in a 9.4 percent cut in defense
programs and an 8.2 percent reduction in an array of domestic
government activities, the White House budget office said.
The budget office had been required to spell out the details
of the automatic spending cuts that are due to go into effect at
the end of the year unless Congress and the administration come
up with an alternative.
Neither Democrats nor Republicans back the across-the-board
cuts that were included in an August 2011 budget and debt limit
deal but they have been unable to agree on a substitute.
In submitting the details of the automatic spending cuts,
the White House used the occasion to attack Republicans in
Congress for offering only "unbalanced solutions" that it said
were not "realistic, fair or responsible ways" to avoid the $109
billion meat-axe approach.
This was in response to months of Republican claims that
they had approved an alternative in the House of Representatives
that the Democratic Senate has ignored.
"No amount of planning can mitigate the effect of these
cuts," the White House Office of Management and Budget said in
the report.
The Republican alternative would cancel all of the military
spending cuts while mandating deep new reductions to domestic
programs, including social safety net activities that Democrats
want to protect.
As a result of the failure of Congress and the
administration to agree to a long-term deficit reduction
package, the government is on track for $1.2 trillion in
spending cuts over 10 years. Cuts due to kick in on Jan. 2 would
be the first installment.
Despite the White House offer to work with Congress on a new
plan, there is no expectation any such effort would get underway
until after the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections.
The 394-page document, which was transmitted electronically
by the White House, goes line by line through federal agency
programs, applying the percentage cuts to achieve the $109
billion in savings.
Most of these programs already have come under the budget
knife in previous deficit-reduction laws.