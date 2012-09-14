White House says Jan. 2 spending cuts 'deeply destructive'

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The implementation of about
$109 billion in across-the-board spending cuts on Jan. 2 would
be "deeply destructive" to the United States, the Obama
administration said on Friday, adding that it was ready to work
with Congress on a replacement plan.
The spending cuts, aimed to lower U.S. budget deficits,
would result in a 9.4 percent cut in defense programs and an 8.2
percent reduction in an array of domestic government activities,
the White House budget office said.
Neither Democrats nor Republicans back the across-the-board
cuts that were included in an August, 2011, budget and debt
limit deal but they have been unable to agree on a substitute.