Obama budget proposes new security, airline fees

* Plan seeks up to $32 bln in new fees over 10 years
* Would up ticket fees, set aircraft departure fee
* Proposes to cut construction grants at big airports
Feb 13 Airlines and their passengers would
pay up to $32 billion in new air traffic and security fees over
10 years, and grants to big airports would fall sharply under
White House budget proposals on Monday aimed at deficit
reduction.
The Obama administration wants major carriers, their
passengers, business jets and airports to pick up more of the
costs of air travel and airport improvements that for years have
been borne by taxpayers.
New fees are sure to trigger strong opposition from airlines
and other aviation groups who argue that the industry is already
over-taxed and over-regulated.
Ideas quietly floated and then discarded during
congressional budget negotiations last summer reemerged in the
fiscal 2013 transportation and homeland security portions of the
White House budget sent to Congress that outlines $4 trillion in
deficit reduction.
Under the proposal, ticket fees that help pay for passenger
and bag security screening at more than 400 U.S. airports would
double to a mandatory minimum of $5 per one-way trip.
The fee would jump 50 cents per year beginning in 2014,
raising the total to $7.50 in 2018. The administration hopes the
changes will yield between $9 billion and $25.5 billion in new
revenues over 10 years.
The budget proposal would also permit the Homeland Security
Department to raise the fee on its own after that through
regulation.
Congress has resisted previous efforts by the Bush and Obama
administrations to raise security fees, which cover less than
half of the cost annually of screening airline passengers and
their bags for weapons and bombs.
But airlines worry that Congress may yield to the enormous
pressure to cut federal spending. Airlines are also making money
again on higher fares, which could make it more difficult to
convince lawmakers to see things their way.
The administration is also proposing a $100 departure fee
for airlines, business jets and other aircraft to help cover the
costs of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic
control.
The new fee would raise $7.4 billion over 10 years, the
administration estimates.
The budget also proposes to cut guaranteed grant funding for
medium and large airports by $926 million in 2013 to $2.4
billion. Instead, airports would be permitted flexibility to
increase certain ticket charges to raise revenue on their own
for airport construction projects.
Airports have unsuccessfully pushed for congressional
authority to raise more money through higher fees, which are
capped at $4.50 per passenger, per flight.