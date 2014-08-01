Google, Facebook pay for shuttles to use San Francisco bus stops

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 Commuter shuttles run by
Google Inc, Facebook Inc and other Silicon
Valley companies began paying on Friday to make stops at San
Francisco bus stations after protests blamed them for
gentrification.
The private buses, which for years have taken tech workers
from San Francisco to their offices in Silicon Valley, have in
recent months drawn criticism from groups who say that by
catering to well-paid professionals, the buses lead to higher
rents in diverse, low-income neighborhoods.
Protesters also have said the vehicles get in the way of
municipal buses.
Under an 18-month pilot program that launched on Friday, the
shuttle services will be allowed to use bus stops at over 100
locations throughout the city and in exchange they will pay at
least $3.55 each time they pick up or drop off passengers,
officials said.
The program has not completely quieted protests. A group of
about two dozen demonstrators gathered in the Mission District
on Friday to express continuing anger at the buses, which glided
by them with their new, bright green permit placards.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA)
estimates there are 35,000 daily trips made on the shuttles, and
that through this program it will raise $3.7 million to cover
costs for making sure they run smoothly.
"We're grateful to the SFMTA for taking the lead on the
pilot and look forward to working with the city and
participating shuttle operators to refine the program," a Google
spokesman said in a statement.
Richard Drury, lead attorney in a lawsuit filed in May
against the city and a number of companies involved in the
shuttle bus program, said exhaust fumes from the buses are a
concern in neighborhoods where they operate.
"The Mission District, a historically Latino area, is ground
zero for this program," Drury said. "One of the main impacts of
the program is that it allows high-income people to displace
low-income residents in the Mission."
His group is calling for the city to put more effort into
studying effects of the shuttle buses.
SFMTA declined to comment on the lawsuit.
"For many years now we've had commuter shuttles operating
within the city," said SFMTA spokeswoman Kristen Holland. "They
are large charter buses that are regulated as vehicles
themselves, outside of our purview. We're just regulating where
they stop."
