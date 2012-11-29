版本:
2012年 11月 30日

Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush hospitalized

HOUSTON Nov 29 Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush has been admitted to Methodist Hospital in Houston, hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Asin said Thursday.

No other information was immediately available, but Asin said she would provide more details later Thursday morning. A spokesman for Bush could not immediately be reached for comment.

