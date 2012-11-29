UPDATE 4-Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush stable in hospital

* Bush, 88, expected to be released within 72 hours
* Has lingering cough, doctors cautious - family spokesman
By Deborah Quinn Hensel
HOUSTON, Nov 29 Former U.S. President George H.
W. Bush is being treated at a Houston hospital for complications
related to bronchitis and is in stable condition, the hospital
said on Thursday.
"President Bush has been in and out of The Methodist
Hospital in the Texas Medical Center being treated for
complications related to his bronchitis," Bush's office said in
a statement released by the hospital. "He is in stable
condition, and is expected to be released within the next 72
hours."
Bush was admitted to the hospital last Friday with
bronchitis, Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath told Fox News
Channel's "Happening Now."
"They were able to successfully treat that piece of it, but
he still has a lingering cough and that and the fact that's he's
88 - they're just being extra cautious and holding him until the
cough gets better," McGrath said on Thursday.
McGrath said there were fears that Bush would develop
pneumonia but that he did not.
"I guess there's always that concern when you're dealing
with somebody at that advanced age but thankfully, it didn't
turn in that direction," McGrath said. "And the medication and
treatment they've used to get a hold of this bronchitis worked,
and we're just waiting for the cough to go away."
The Houston Chronicle reported in February that Bush had
been diagnosed with lower body parkinsonism, which causes a loss
of balance, and that he often uses a wheelchair.
Bush, a Republican and the 41st president, took office in
1989 and served one term in the White House.
The father of former President George W. Bush, he also
served as a congressman, U.N. ambassador, envoy to China, CIA
director and was vice president for two terms under Ronald
Reagan.
As president, Bush routed Iraq after former Iraqi President
Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990. His public approval
ratings soared, but just 20 months later he was defeated in his
re-election bid by Democrat Bill Clinton.
Until recently, Bush was known for an active lifestyle. He
went skydiving to celebrate his 75th, 80th and 85th birthdays.
He met with former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev this
month in Houston. In March, Bush formally endorsed Republican
Mitt Romney for president.