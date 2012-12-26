版本:
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in intensive care-spokesman

AUSTIN, Texas Dec 26 Former President George H.W. Bush is in the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital and is in "guarded condition," family spokesman Jim McGrath said Wednesday.

"The President is alert and conversing with medical staff, and is surrounded by family," McGrath said in a statement.

Bush was admitted to the intensive care unit on Sunday, McGrath said.

