Tech, business leaders protest 'discriminatory' U.S. visa waiver changes

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 23 More than 30 U.S. business
leaders urged Congress on Tuesday to undo visa restrictions that
make it harder for citizens of some countries to visit, saying
they were discriminatory and made U.S. companies less
competitive.
A law passed after last year's Paris attacks by Islamic
State requires citizens of 38 countries to obtain a visa to
visit the United States if they are dual Iranian, Iraqi,
Sudanese or Syrian nationals, or have visited those countries
since March 2011.
Previously, citizens of countries in the Visa Waiver Program
could travel to the United States for up to 90 days without a
visa.
Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey,
Pixar President Ed Catmull, former eBay Inc President
Jeff Skoll, billionaire Mark Cuban and about 30 other mostly
technology executives and investors signed on to a letter
delivered to legislators on Tuesday that said the changes
amounted to discrimination based on national heritage.
"We protest this just as vigorously as if Congress had
mandated special travel papers for citizens based on their faith
or the color of their skin," the letter said. "In the balancing
act between fighting terrorism and upholding American liberties,
these provisions go too far."
The changes would result in "bureaucratic delays" that would
make U.S. companies less competitive with their global
counterparts, the letter said.
The signers included prominent political donors, including
PayPal Holdings Inc and Uber investor Scott Banister,
who has supported libertarian causes.
Several Iranian-American executives and investors also
signed, including Twitter Chairman Omid Kordestani and former
Chief Operating Officer Ali Rowghani, and Dropbox co-founder
Arash Ferdowsi.
Ali Partovi, an Iranian-American investor and start-up
advisor who organized the letter, said those who signed on were
particularly offended by discrimination against the
Iranian-American community, an influential and prosperous
population in the tech world.
"Silicon Valley's top ranks and bottom ranks and middle
ranks are filled with Iranians," Partovi said. "It's very
awkward and very offensive to have a discriminatory law like
this affecting a group that so many people work closely with."
The Visa Waiver Program came under scrutiny in Congress
after the Paris attacks because some of the militants behind the
attacks were European nationals theoretically eligible for U.S.
visa waivers, who had become radicalized after visiting Syria.
Tuesday's letter expressed support for the Equal Protection
in Travel Act, a bill introduced last month that would reverse
some of the limitations.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)