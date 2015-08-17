Death toll from California mid-air collision rises to five

| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO Aug 17 The death toll from a mid-air
collision between an executive jet used by military contractor
BAE Systems Inc and a small plane over Southern
California on Sunday has risen to five, according to a fire
department spokesman.
The fiery crash left debris and bodies scattered over more
than a mile and sparked brush fires in the area where the
wreckage landed near the U.S border with Mexico, San Diego-based
Cal Fire Division Chief Nick Schuler said on Monday.
A twin-engine Sabreliner crashed with a single-engine Cessna
172 around 11 a.m. local time on Sunday some two miles (3 km)
from Brown Field Airport in San Diego County, Schuler said.
Four of the dead were traveling on the Sabreliner, according
to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. The fifth victim was
the pilot of the Cessna, which had no known passengers, the
examiner's office said.
BAE Systems on Monday said the Sabreliner was registered to
the British-based military contractor but declined to give any
other details.
"While we are working with authorities to ascertain exactly
what transpired, there are many details we do not know. As a
result, we cannot confirm any names or other details at this
time," it said in a statement.
According to its website, the company has a shipyard in San
Diego and has contracts with the U.S. Navy to train pilots.
Debris from the collision littered a field west of the
airport and caused a 2-acre (8,000-sq meter) brush fire that was
put out by firefighters, Schuler said.
No one was injured on the ground, but a firefighter was
taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, he said.
"It appears it was a very violent crash, as you can tell by
both aircraft being in multiple pieces," Schuler said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will
investigate what caused the crash, an FAA spokesman said.
(Reporting by Marty Graham; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Susan
Heavey)