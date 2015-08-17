UPDATE 1-Death toll from California mid-air collision rises to five

(Updates with NTSB investigator, new BAE Systems statement'
paragraphs 4, 6-8)
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO Aug 17 The death toll from a mid-air
collision between an executive jet used by military contractor
BAE Systems Inc and a small plane over Southern
California on Sunday has risen to five, according to a fire
department spokesman.
The fiery crash left debris and bodies scattered over more
than a mile (1.6 km) and sparked brush fires in the area where
the wreckage landed near the U.S border with Mexico, San
Diego-based Cal Fire Division Chief Nick Schuler said on Monday.
A twin-engine Sabreliner crashed with a single-engine Cessna
172 at around 11 a.m. on Sunday some two miles (3 km) from Brown
Field Airport in San Diego County, Schuler said.
The jet was on a training mission with the U.S. Navy,
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator Andrew
Swick said. He said the Cessna pilot was practicing so-called
"touch and goes," or fast-paced, take-offs and landings.
Four of the dead were traveling on the Sabreliner, according
to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. The fifth victim was
the pilot of the Cessna, which had no known passengers, the
examiner's office said.
BAE Systems, a British-based military contractor, on Monday
named three employees who were on the Sabreliner.
Carlos Palos, John Kovach and Jeff Percy died in the crash,
along with an unidentified contractor, the company said. A
spokesman said the three were based in Mojave, California.
"BAE Systems employees send their thoughts and prayers to
the family members and co-workers of those killed," it said in a
statement. "We are committed to supporting investigators as they
work to understand how this collision occurred."
According to its website, the company has a shipyard in San
Diego and has contracts with the U.S. Navy to train pilots.
Debris from the collision littered a field west of the
airport and caused a 2-acre (8,000-sq meter) brush fire that was
put out by firefighters, Schuler said.
No one was injured on the ground, but a firefighter was
taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, he said.
"It appears it was a very violent crash, as you can tell by
both aircraft being in multiple pieces," Schuler said.
The FAA and the NTSB will investigate what caused the crash,
an FAA spokesman said.
(Reporting by Marty Graham; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra
Maler)