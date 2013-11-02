Investigators probe motives of Los Angeles airport shooter

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 2 FBI agents were on Saturday
probing the background and possible motivation of a gunman who
opened fire at a packed terminal at Los Angeles International
Airport and shot dead an unarmed federal agent.
Authorities have identified the suspected shooter in
Friday's attack as Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, and they said he
was shot and wounded by police in an exchange of gunfire at the
airport's Terminal 3.
Late on Friday, FBI agents armed with a search warrant
combed through Ciancia's home in the Los Angeles area, FBI
spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.
The gunman was armed with an assault rifle and touched off
panic and chaos at one of the world's busiest airports. Hundreds
of travelers ran frantically for safety or dove for cover behind
luggage, and loud alarms blared.
The gunman, a U.S. citizen who appeared to be acting alone,
pushed through the screening gates and ran into an area where
passengers board flights, before law enforcement officers caught
up with him in a food court, Patrick Gannon, chief of the Los
Angeles Airport Police, said at a news conference.
The officers shot him at least once and took him into
custody, he said.
The gunman shot at least two Transportation Security
Administration employees, one fatally, said Special Agent David
Bowdich of the FBI. The slain TSA agent, identified as
39-year-old Gerardo Hernandez, was the first from the agency to
die in the line of duty.
The FBI late on Friday could not provide a total number of
people shot in the attack, Eimiller said. Paramedics took five
people wounded at the scene of the shooting to area hospitals,
Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. But they could not
say if all of those people were wounded by gunfire.
The Los Angeles Times reported that among the wounded was
Brian Ludmer, 29, who was shot in the leg and works as a high
school teacher in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.
The investigation into the attack will probe the shooting
itself as well as the gunman's background and possible
motivations, Bowdich said on Friday. "Our goal is to do a true
scrub on the individual to find out what was the tipping point
for this person," he said.
TEXT MESSAGE
In New Jersey, police and FBI agents descended on Ciancia's
family's home in Pennsville Township.
Pennsville Police Chief Allen Cummings said he had been
contacted by Ciancia's father before the shooting, prompted by a
worrisome text message from the young man to his brother.
The police chief declined to elaborate on the nature of the
text message but said that family members told investigators
they had no previous indications that Ciancia, who moved to
California about 18 months ago, was troubled.
A U.S. official who asked not to be identified said federal
investigators were trying to determine if the gunman had been
targeting TSA agents in the rampage.
Tom Ridge, former secretary of the U.S. Department of
Homeland Security which oversees the TSA, said he did not think
security changes at airports could help prevent such an incident
from happening again.
Ridge said in a phone interview he opposes the idea of
arming TSA agents, who are tasked with screening air passengers.
"That (arming them) requires a level of sophistication and
law enforcement training, and at the end of the day, I'm not
sure it's going to make that much of a difference," he said.
The incident affected an estimated 1,550 arriving and
departing flights carrying over 167,000 passengers, airport
spokeswoman Nancy Castles said in a statement.
A number of those flights were grounded or diverted as
police evacuated passengers and shut down three terminals during
the incident.