UPDATE 5-Accused Los Angeles airport shooter could face death penalty

By Alex Dobuzinskis and Dana Feldman
LOS ANGELES Nov 2 The 23-year-old man accused
of opening fire at Los Angeles International Airport, killing an
airport security officer and wounding three other people, could
face the death penalty after being charged with murder on
Saturday, a federal prosecutor said.
Paul Anthony Ciancia was charged with murder of a federal
officer and committing violence at an international airport,
U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte told reporters a day after the
shooting that touched off panic and chaos at the world's sixth
busiest airport.
Ciancia carried a signed note that called Transportation
Security Administration officers "traitorous" and he targeted
them during his rampage at the airport's Terminal 3, FBI special
agent in charge David Bowdich said.
Ciancia was dropped off at the airport, said Bowdich, who
declined to say if the FBI knew who drove the suspected gunman
there.
The slain TSA officer, Gerardo Hernandez, 39, became the
first employee of the agency created after the Sept. 11, 2001,
hijacked plane attacks to be killed in the line of duty.
The shooting sent hundreds of travelers running for safety
and some dove for cover behind luggage, as loud alarms blared
through the terminal. Flights were grounded, delayed or
diverted, with more than 167,000 arriving and departing
passengers seeing disruption to their itineraries on Friday.
Ciancia entered Terminal 3 and pulled a Smith & Wesson
.223-caliber assault rifle out of his bag, firing multiple
rounds at Hernandez at point-blank range, said a criminal
complaint filed in court on Saturday. The shooting occurred at a
document verification checkpoint, authorities said.
The suspect then began to walk up an escalator and looked
back at Hernandez who appeared to move, and returned to shoot
him again, the complaint said.
Ciancia, who police say continued past the metal detectors
and ran deep into the passenger boarding area at Terminal 3,
shot and wounded two other TSA employees and an airline
passenger, the complaint added. Two other people were hurt
evading gunfire, Bowdich said.
Authorities said the suspected gunman made it down a long
passageway as far as a food court in the passenger loading area,
where he was shot and wounded by airport police officers. The
Los Angeles Times has reported his wounds include a gunshot to
the head.
"They did stop this before, we believe, what would have been
a much more grave action" with more casualties, Bowdich said of
the airport police.
Ciancia was "unresponsive" in a hospital on Saturday, with
investigators unable to interview him, Bowdich said.
Both federal charges against Ciancia carry the maximum
penalty of death or life in prison, said Birotte.
"It will be the decision of the attorney general of the
United States whether or not to seek the death penalty in this
case," the prosecutor added.
ANGRY NOTE
The Los Angeles Times reported that among the wounded was
teacher Brian Ludmer, 29, who was shot in the leg. Ludmer
teaches high school in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.
In the handwritten note the suspect was carrying, he
expressed malice toward TSA officers, Bowdich said.
"We found a statement where he made a conscious decision to
kill multiple TSA employees," Bowdich said. "He addressed them
at one point in the letter and said that he wanted to 'instill
fear into their traitorous minds.'"
Late on Friday, FBI agents obtained a search warrant and
combed through Ciancia's home in the suburban Sun Valley section
of Los Angeles, FBI spokeswoman Ari Dekofksy said.
John Mincey, Ciancia's former roommate from another part of
Los Angeles, told local television station KABC that Ciancia
never displayed hatred or ties to "any hate group, or anything
like that."
Hernandez, the slain officer, was born in El Salvador and
came to the United States at age 15, his wife, Ana Hernandez,
told reporters outside her home in a Los Angeles suburb.
The couple met when he was 19 and Ana was 16 and they had
two children together, she said. He began working for the TSA at
Los Angeles International Airport in 2010, she said.
"He was a joyful person, always smiling, who took pride in
his duty for the American public as well as the TSA mission,"
Ana Hernandez said. "Gerardo was a great man who always showed
his love for our family."
TRIBUTE TO OFFICER
Los Angeles police officers will be wearing black mourning
bands in memory of Hernandez, Chief Charlie Beck of the Los
Angeles Police Department said on Twitter.
The airport said its public art display of 100-foot
(30-metre) pylons would be lit blue through Sunday to honor
Hernandez.
All airlines at the airport except JetBlue were back to
normal operations on Saturday afternoon, airport officials said
in a statement. Terminal 3, which had been the scene of a
massive investigation, was fully reopened to passengers at
midday on Saturday, officials said.
Bowdich said the FBI was seeking more information about the
background of Ciancia, who has family in New Jersey.
Police and FBI agents have visited the home of Ciancia's
family in Pennsville Township, New Jersey.
Pennsville Police Chief Allen Cummings said he had been
contacted by Ciancia's father before the shooting, prompted by a
worrisome text message from the young man to his brother.
The police chief declined to reveal more about the content
of the text message, but said that family members told
investigators they had no previous indications that Ciancia, who
moved to California about 18 months ago, was troubled.