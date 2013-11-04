Accused LAX gunman's family says they are cooperating with authorities

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 4 The family of the man charged
with a deadly shooting frenzy at Los Angeles International
Airport said on Monday they have fully cooperated with
investigators and expressed sympathy for relatives of the
security agent slain in the rampage.
The statement from the parents of Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23,
was issued by a lawyer in the suspect's hometown of Pennsville,
New Jersey, who has known the family for a long time and was
asked by the father to act as an intermediary with the media.
The lawyer, John Jordan, said he was not acting as the
suspected gunman's attorney and did not know anything about
Ciancia's legal representation.
Ciancia remained hospitalized under round-the-clock security
on Monday in critical condition at the Ronald Reagan UCLA
Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was reported by local
media to be unresponsive and under heavy sedation.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is leading
the probe, declined to comment on details of its investigation
or Ciancia's condition.
But a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case
said that as of Sunday, FBI agents were still unable to question
Ciancia, who was reported to have sustained four gunshot wounds,
including one to his head.
Ciancia, described by the law enforcement source as
unemployed, was charged on Saturday with murder of a federal
officer and committing violence at an international airport,
offenses for which he could face the death penalty if convicted.
He is accused of waking into Terminal 3 at the sprawling
airport, known as LAX, on Friday morning and opening fire with
an assault-style rifle at the entrance to the security
checkpoint, killing a Transportation Security Administration
officer.
Authorities said the gunman continued past metal detectors
and stalked the passenger boarding area, shooting and wounding
two other TSA employees and an airline passenger, before he was
shot and wounded. He was taken into custody by airport police
near the terminal gate.
The shooting triggered pandemonium in the terminal as
passengers and employees ran frantically for cover, and at least
two other people were hurt in the ensuing stampede, the FBI
said.
Flight traffic throughout the airport, the world's sixth
busiest, was severely disrupted through much of the weekend,
causing a ripple effect of delays around the country.
AIRPORT SECURITY PROTOCOLS
Security was stepped up at numerous airports, and federal
authorities said they were considering changes to aviation
security protocols.
FBI spokeswoman Ari Dekofsky said investigators were still
conducting interviews, following various leads and taking tips
from the public as they sought to piece together a possible
motive for the shooting rampage.
"We acknowledge the need to understand what happened and why
it happened," Ciancia's family said in their statement. "To that
end we have fully cooperated with the FBI and other law
enforcement agencies over the last several days."
The slain security officer, Gerardo Hernandez, 39, became
the first TSA employee to die in the line of duty since the
agency was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks.
Authorities said it appeared that the gunman had
specifically targeted TSA employees.
The law enforcement source said the suspect was given a ride
to the airport by a roommate who authorities have interviewed
and believe was unaware of any criminal intent on Ciancia's
part. The roommate is not expected to be charged, the source
told Reuters.
An unidentified woman described as an acquaintance of
Ciancia and his roommate told CNN and Los Angeles television
station KABC-TV that the suspect had told his roommate days
before the shooting that he needed a lift to LAX to return to
New Jersey to tend to his ailing father.
On the morning of the shooting, she said Ciancia barged into
the roommate's room demanding that they leave for the airport
immediately.
The chief of police in Pennsville, New Jersey, told CNN that
Ciancia's father called him the on the day of shooting saying
the family had received a text message from his son indicating
he might harm himself. The chief said he contacted Los Angeles
police and asked for a "well-being check" on Ciancia.
Police officers visited Ciancia's Los Angeles-area home that
morning after he already had left, apparently missing him by
about 45 minutes, authorities said.