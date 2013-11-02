Los Angeles airport terminal boarding area reopens to passengers

BRIEF-Ford invests C$500 mln for R&D in Canada
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa
LOS ANGELES Nov 2 A Los Angeles airport terminal boarding area reopened to passengers on Saturday, one day after a gunman staged an attack that killed a Transportation Security Administration officer, an airport official said.
Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport is completely open to air passengers, said Gina Marie Lindsey, executive director of Los Angeles World Airports. The area had been closed for a police investigation following the shooting.
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa
* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies
March 30 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management has appointed financial adviser Andrew Horowitz to its Century City, California office.