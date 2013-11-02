版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 3日 星期日 04:40 BJT

Los Angeles airport terminal boarding area reopens to passengers

LOS ANGELES Nov 2 A Los Angeles airport terminal boarding area reopened to passengers on Saturday, one day after a gunman staged an attack that killed a Transportation Security Administration officer, an airport official said.

Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport is completely open to air passengers, said Gina Marie Lindsey, executive director of Los Angeles World Airports. The area had been closed for a police investigation following the shooting.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐