About 170 people fall ill on Carnival cruise from California

Nov 16 A cruise ship with about 170 passengers
and crew members suffering from a gastrointestinal ailment
caused by norovirus was met by public health officials when it
docked in California on Sunday, a Carnival Corp
spokeswoman said.
The outbreak marks the second time in less than a year that
the highly contagious virus has spread on the company's Crown
Princess ship. On the latest trip, the ship carried more than
4,100 people on a cruise that departed nearly a month ago from
Los Angeles and included stops in Hawaii and Tahiti.
More than 100 people aboard the cruise ship were sickened by
the virus during an April trip.
"Over the last few days, the ship began seeing an increased
number of gastrointestinal illnesses, caused by norovirus," said
company spokeswoman Susan Lomax. "In response, we have enacted
our stringent disinfecting protocols developed in conjunction"
with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The ship, which docked in San Pedro early in the day, will
undergo a deep cleaning before embarking on its next voyage
Sunday night, Lomax said.
Outbreaks of norovirus have been reported by nearly a dozen
cruise lines sailing from U.S. ports in recent years. The
outbreaks are unpleasant but usually mild and typically stem
from many people confined to a small area, lackluster
hand-washing and buffet-style dining, experts have said.
Norovirus is the most common cause of contagious
gastrointestinal illness, with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea the
typical symptoms.
The CDC estimates that there are about 20 million cases of
norovirus in the United States each year, resulting in 570 to
800 deaths. The virus usually clears up in one to three days,
the CDC says.
