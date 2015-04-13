More than 200 fall ill on two cruise ships from San Diego -CDC

April 13 More than 200 people on two different
cruise ships have fallen ill with gastrointestinal sickness, and
both vessels were to be disinfected in San Diego, the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.
The first ship, the Celebrity Infinity, saw 106 of its 2,117
guests and six of its 964 crew members come down with what was
determined to be the highly contagious norovirus, which can
cause symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, the CDC said.
The Celebrity Cruises vessel returned to San Diego on Monday
where it would undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfection, the
CDC said. Passengers would disembark in stages to prevent
contact with those who fell ill, it said.
The vessel departed San Diego on March 29 for a two-week
cruise with stops in Mexico.
"At Celebrity Cruises we have high health standards for all
our guests and crew," the company said in a statement.
Norovirus is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis
in the United States, with up to 12 million illnesses each year
resulting in up to 71,000 hospitalizations and about 800 deaths,
according to health officials.
As the Celebrity Infinity begins its disinfection process, a
second cruise ship, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd's Legend
of the Seas, was headed to port in San Diego with 114 of 1,763
passengers suffering symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea,
the CDC said.
Two members of the 747-person crew had also fallen ill.
The cause of the illness was not yet known, the CDC said.
The Legend of the Seas was due to return to port in San
Diego on Tuesday.
The ship was on a two-week cruise that started on March 30
and continues until April 14, the company, which also owns
Celebrity Cruises, said in a statement.
"Royal Caribbean is undertaking direction from the CDC to
inhibit the sickness and prevent further outbreaks," the company
said in a blog post.
