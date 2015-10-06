Price hike puts popular U.S. Disneyland annual pass over $1,000

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 5 Disneyland has hiked rates
for its annual passes, a spokeswoman said on Monday, putting
some prices above $1,000 for the first time as the Southern
California theme park owned by Walt Disney Co cashes in
on growing demand during peak seasons.
One daily pass was discontinued while two costlier options
were added on Sunday, a move that provoked frustration across
social media with some fans saying they would not renew at
higher rates.
Suzi Brown, Disneyland Resort's director of media relations,
said the international tourist attraction generally raises
ticket prices once a year.
The new annual passes "will help us manage strong demand and
continue to deliver a world-class experience, while providing
more choices for guests to select the pass that best meets their
needs", Brown said in a statement.
One of the new passes is similar to the discontinued option
in offering year-round access, but costs $270 extra for a total
of $1,049, with limited extra benefits.
The other new pass costs $849 a year with two weeks of
blackout dates during the winter holidays. Brown said the option
is geared for Southern California locals, who comprise the
majority of pass-holders and are easily able to visit at other,
less-crowded, times of the year.
Individual tickets cost $99, and were last raised by $3 in
February. The figure had steadily grown since its $50 price tag
about 10 years ago.
Some Disneyland-goers expressed concern that the price hikes
could deter low-income families.
"It is starting to be only for the wealthy and that is not
what Walt would have wanted," wrote Nancy Nicastro Jonas on a
Facebook group for Disneyland fans.
But others defended the 60-year-old theme park located in
Anaheim, saying higher prices could help cut down on oppressive
overcrowding.
Walt Disney Co said in August that it would add a "Star
Wars"-themed land to Disneyland, at a date that has not yet been
announced, which could attract even more people.
Brown said she could not disclose the number of people who
hold Disneyland passes, but said the figure has grown by 250
percent since the adjacent California Adventure theme park
opened in 2001.
(Editing by Victoria Cavaliere and Muralikumar Anantharaman)