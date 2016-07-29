RPT-Wholesale California gasoline prices plunge, consumers still pay up

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)
By Liz Hampton and Jessica Resnick-Ault
HOUSTON, July 29 Wholesale gasoline in
California became the cheapest in the country this week, but
that change has largely gone unseen at the pump, where consumers
are still paying the highest prices in the continental United
States to fill up their cars.
Ample inventories along with relatively stable refinery
operations and imports has driven down the spot value of
gasoline in Los Angeles at the wholesale level by more than 60
cents since mid-June.
However, that has not translated to similarly lower retail
fuel prices for consumers because of peculiarities in
California's market. The declines in the state's retail gasoline
market over that period of time have averaged less than 14
cents, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
On Thursday, wholesale California gasoline was trading below
$1.20 a gallon. The spread between California's wholesale and
retail gasoline markets was about $1.50 a gallon the week to
July 25, about 40 cents wider than a similar spread in the New
York market.
California is one of the most expensive places in the United
States to produce gasoline because of the state's unique
blending requirements and its relative isolation from the rest
of the country, which makes securing crude oil to refine
pricier.
Gasoline prices across the country have plunged as crude has
also slumped in the past two years, pressured by a global supply
glut. On the West Coast, gasoline stocks are at a five-year
seasonal high of 29.6 million barrels, according to the EIA.
GL-STK-5-EIA.
The declines in the spot market nationwide have translated
to cheaper prices for most U.S. consumers. In Texas and New
York, average retail prices are down a respective 41 percent and
39 percent since mid-2014. Californians have enjoyed just a 32
percent dip in that time.
"We are still seeing retail prices on the downward drop, but
they are not dropping as fast as the rest of the country," said
Michael Green, spokesman for AAA.
While some of this can be explained by higher taxes and
regulatory fees, consumer advocate groups say the bigger problem
is the percentage of the retail market controlled by refiners,
versus fuel stations not attached to a well-known name.
"The refiners are essentially pumping up the street price
because they have a lock over the retail gasoline market. With
the prices the weakest in the country, it can't be those laws.
It has to be the pricing behavior," said Jamie Court of Consumer
Watchdog, a non-profit advocacy group in Santa Monica.
Industry groups, including the West States Petroleum
Association, say higher prices are due to state and federal
taxes, as well as fees for cap and trade and low carbon fuel
standards in California, which can tack on an extra 63 cents a
gallon.
As of April 2015, refiners Valero Energy Corp,
Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, Tesoro Corp
and Royal Dutch Shell Plc controlled about 81 percent
of California's retail gasoline market, according to state data.
Representatives for Tesoro and Chevron said there were a
number of factors contributing to the price of gasoline in
California, including taxes and local market conditions.
This year, higher prices drew the attention of California
Attorney General Kamala Harris, who in May subpoenaed California
refiners as part of a probe into whether they manipulated
gasoline prices since 2014. A similar investigation in 2006
found no evidence of manipulation.
