UPDATE 1-California power grid passes first heat wave test amid gas shortage

June 21 California's power grid passed its first
test of the summer with no rolling blackouts on Monday, when
customers cranked up their air conditioners as temperatures
soared into the triple-digits for the second consecutive day in
some southern parts of the state.
The California Independent System Operator, which manages
the state's power grid, issued a so-called flex alert on Sunday,
urging homes and businesses to conserve energy on Monday
afternoon.
As consumers heeded that call and temperatures on Monday
came in a little cooler than expected, the ISO cut its peak
power demand projection for the day to 43,728 megawatts from
45,316 MW.
Monday's alert was the first big test of power generators'
ability to meet heightened energy demands in the greater Los
Angeles area without natural gas supplies normally furnished by
the now-crippled Aliso Canyon. The storage field, California's
largest, has been effectively idled since a major well rupture
there last autumn.
So far, the ISO has not issued another flex alert for
Tuesday but said on its website it would be "helpful" if
customers conserve energy.
With cooler temperatures expected for the rest of the week,
the ISO forecast demand would peak at 42,581 MW on Tuesday and
just 39,036 on Wednesday.
AccuWeather meteorologists forecast the mercury would reach
87 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius) in Los Angeles on Tuesday
before falling to a near-normal 82 degrees on Wednesday. They
had exceeded 100 degrees on Monday.
With Aliso Canyon shut down, state regulators have warned
that the Los Angeles area faces up to 14 days of gas shortages
severe enough to trigger blackouts this summer.
Aliso Canyon, owned by Sempra Energy's Southern
California Gas Co unit, normally supplies the region's 17
gas-fired power plants, hospitals, refineries and other key
parts of the state's economy.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)