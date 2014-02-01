California college to offer non-approved meningitis vaccine

| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 31 Students at a
California public university where meningococcal disease broke
out in the fall will be offered a vaccine not approved for use
in the United States, public health officials said on Friday.
Officials in the most populous U.S. state had sought
permission from the federal government to use the European
vaccine, which inoculates against a strain of the disease that
has struck four students at the University of California, Santa
Barbara.
The outbreak, which resulted in a student having his feet
amputated, is similar to the one that struck eight students at
Princeton University in New Jersey, where students won approval
to use the same foreign vaccine in the fall.
Bexsero, made by the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis
AG, is the only vaccine to protect against serotype B
of the meningococcal bacteria, which can attack the nervous
system as meningitis or cause a deadly blood condition.
California health officials sought access to the vaccine for
the Santa Barbara students in December amid renewed concern
about meningococcal disease, which is highly contagious among
people who live in close quarters, such as college students.
Most strains of the bacteria can be controlled with a
vaccine that is widely available in the United States.
But Bexsero has not been submitted for approval for use in
the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
Students at Princeton began receiving that vaccine after the
CDC intervened on their behalf. But when the California outbreak
was announced, the CDC said it wanted to wait, in part to see if
the disease spread to more students.
In a statement released to students, parents and employees
on Friday, officials at UC Santa Barbara said they would make
the vaccine available to students free of charge next month.
No additional cases have been reported at the university,
health director Dr. Mary Ferris said in the statement.
Novartis said in a statement that it would coordinate with
the CDC, the university and the California Department of Health
to make Bexsero available to the students.
The company said it had submitted to U.S. officials
documentation from its European studies to show that the vaccine
was effective and safe, and was working on a version for
eventual use in the United States
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Mohammad Zargham)