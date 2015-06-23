Exxon suspends drilling from 3 platforms off Santa Barbara, California

LOS ANGELES, June 23 Exxon Mobil Corp
has suspended offshore production from three drilling platforms
along the Santa Barbara, California, coastline in the aftermath
of last month's rupture of a pipeline that carries crude oil
away to refineries, the company said on Tuesday.
Exxon cited a refusal by Santa Barbara County authorities to
approve an emergency application to transport its offshore crude
by truck while the crippled line owned by Plains All American
Pipeline remains shut down.
Current output from Exxon's shuttered platforms was
estimated at about 30,000 barrels per day, a small fraction of
California's daily crude diet of around 1.7 million bpd.
