UPDATE 1-Exxon suspends drilling from 3 platforms off Santa Barbara, California

(Adds comment from company, production details, background)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, June 23 Exxon Mobil Corp
has suspended offshore production from three drilling platforms
along the Santa Barbara, California, coastline following last
month's rupture of a pipeline that carries crude oil away to
refineries, the company said on Tuesday.
Exxon cited a refusal by Santa Barbara County authorities to
approve an emergency application to transport its offshore crude
by truck from its onshore processing facility while the crippled
line owned by Plains All American Pipeline remains shut down.
Current output from Exxon's shuttered platforms was
estimated at about 30,000 barrels per day, a small fraction of
California's daily crude diet of around 1.7 million bpd.
Although Exxon's processing center at Las Flores Canyon has
a permitted capacity of 140,000 bpd for crude, its output has
been in decline.
"We do not anticipate any impact on our employees, and we
are exploring a range of options before us as we consider our
next steps," Exxon said in a statement announcing it was
temporarily ceasing production at its Hondo, Harmony and
Heritage platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel.
County energy officials were not immediately available to
comment on Exxon's move.
The 24-inch Plains pipeline has been shut down since it
burst, belching as much as 2,400 barrels (100,000 gallons) of
crude onto a pristine stretch of shoreline and into the Pacific.
The oil spill ranks as the biggest to hit the ecologically
sensitive Santa Barbara coast northwest of Los Angeles in more
than four decades.
The crippled pipeline, when operating, carries processed
crude from Las Flores to a pumping station, where the petroleum
flows into a larger line that transports it to a distribution
hub in Bakersfield and on to refineries hundreds of miles away.
The Plains line also carries away processed crude oil from
the Holly platform operated in the channel by privately owned
Venoco Inc, which previously halted production of that rig
following the pipeline spill.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles;
Additional reporting by Terry Wade in Houston; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Mohammad Zargham)