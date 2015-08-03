California water officials seek penalties in Santa Barbara oil spill

| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Aug 3 California water
quality regulators have asked Attorney General Kamala Harris to
consider enforcement action against the owner of an oil pipeline
that ruptured near Santa Barbara in May, spilling petroleum onto
beaches and the Pacific Ocean.
The Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board said
Monday that it had referred the incident near Refugio State
Beach to the state's top prosecutor, who under the law could
seek penalties of up to $25,000 per day of violation, plus $25
for every gallon of oil spilled.
"The Water Board will work closely with the Attorney
General's office to make sure all those responsible for the
Refugio spill face the strongest enforcement measures allowed by
law," the Board chair Jean-Pierre Wolff said in a press release.
The owner, Plains All-American Pipeline, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Refugio State Beach, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Santa
Barbara, was closed along with nearby El Capitan State Beach
after they were fouled when an underground pipeline that runs
along the coastal highway burst on May 19. Both have since been
reopened.
After the spill, federal inspectors determined that the
section of pipeline owned by Texas-based Plains All American
Pipeline that ruptured had been badly corroded and was degraded
to 1/16th of an inch (1.6 mm).
The spill dumped as much as 2,400 barrels (101,000 gallons
or 382,000 liters) of crude onto a pristine stretch of the Santa
Barbara coastline and into the Pacific, leaving slicks that
stretched over nine miles (14 km) along the coast and closing
the two state beaches.
The spill zone lies at the edge of a national marine
sanctuary and state-designated underwater preserve teeming with
whales, dolphins, sea lions, some 60 species of sea birds and
more than 500 species of fish.
The surrounding waters are shared by nearly two dozen
offshore oil platforms.
Wolff said that the water board has the authority to impose
its own penalties, but that the attorney general's office had
the power to order higher ones, should they be warranted.
(Editing by Grant McCool)