California lawmakers set to approve pension reforms

* Reforms could cut pension costs by tens of billions of
dollars
* Governor to use pension reforms to help sell tax measure
* Critics say reforms modest, California needs more changes
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 31 California lawmakers were
poised to pass a sweeping pension reform measure and a flurry of
other bills on Friday as they prepared to break until after the
fall elections.
The pension law, unveiled by Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday
after months of talks with fellow Democrats who control the
legislature, would put new limits on pensions for future state
and local government to save tens of billions of dollars in
retirement-related spending.
Brown intends to promote those savings to help sell voters
on his November measure to raise the state's sales tax and boost
income taxes on wealthy Californians. Revenue from the measure
would prevent further immediate cuts in spending on education
programs and bolster the state's finances in coming years.
The tax measure has a modest lead in polls but support for
tax initiatives in the California typically wanes as election
day nears. Brown needs to hammer home to voters how he has
tackled pressing fiscal concerns to rally them behind tax
increases, analysts say.
Pension costs are one of those concerns--and not just in
California. State and local governments around the country have
struggled with lean revenue, requiring them to slash spending on
services but at the same time honor promises to retirees.
Brown and top Democrats hailed the reforms in the
legislation to be voted on Friday. The California Public
Employees' Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension
fund, said the plan could cut $40 billion to $60 billion in
pension expenses for government employers over 30 years.
Public employee unions panned the agreement, complaining
that Democrats who are routinely their legislative allies had
sold them out by agreeing to the proposal.
But others said the changes do not go far enough, noting
they do not include Brown's proposal for "hybrid" pensions
combining features of traditional pensions and 401(k)-style
retirement accounts.
"I hope people acknowledge there is much, much more work to
be done," said Joe Nation, a former Democratic member of the
state Assembly who now teaches public policy at Stanford
University. "It's better than moving backwards but this barely
moves the ball forward."
Nation in recent years has overseen studies warning
California and its local governments face unfunded pension
liabilities that stretch into the hundreds of billions of
dollars.
Pension costs are contributing to the financial hardship
that pushed Stockton and San Bernardino, two sizeable California
cities, to file for bankruptcy this year.
Tackling unfunded pension liabilities will require changes
that effect the retirement benefits of current public-sector
employees, not just the future employees targeted in the bill,
according to Nation.
"Because we are so under water right now there just really
has to be more," Nation said.
California lawmakers must vote on the pension bill by
midnight Friday, the close of the legislative session.
The legislation will require new public-sector workers to
split payments to their pension accounts at least evenly with
employers.
Current employees would also be responsible for half their
contributions as talks phase in higher payments. Savings to the
state from its employees paying more toward their pensions will
be used to reduce its unfunded pension liability.
The legislation also will raise retirement ages for new
employees and impose new formulas for calculating pensions. That
will leave the newly hired with less generous benefits than
current workers.
The legislature will also be considering a
workers-compensation reform measure.