UPDATE 2-California legislature approves pension reform

* Reforms could cut pension costs by tens of billions of
dollars
* Governor to use pension deal to help sell tax measure
* Critics say reforms are inadequate
By Mary Slosson and Jim Christie
SACRAMENTO, Aug 31 California's legislature
passed pension reform on Friday that cuts some of the most
generous public employee retirement benefits in the United
States, but critics said it is only a first step in fixing a
pension deficit that has been decades in the making.
The pension bill, unveiled by Governor Jerry Brown on
Tuesday after months of talks with fellow Democrats, would raise
retirement age and reduce benefits for new employees. It also
will eliminate some practices that have led to exorbitant
pensions for a relative handful of workers.
"The governor offered us a car," said Republican Assembly
member Chris Norby, who supported the original plan. "This is
more like a tricycle. It's never going to get us there."
Assembly Democrat Jim Beall Jr. countered, "This is not
something we're going to do overnight. We're going to have to
work on this over the next several years."
The pension reform raises the minimum retirement age for
most new state employees to 52 from 50. Safety workers, mainly
police and firefighters, will in most cases still be able to
retire as early as 50.
It caps pensions, tames practices such as pension "spiking"
that lead to higher payouts, and requires new public sector
workers to split payments to their pension accounts at least
evenly with employers. Current employees would be responsible
for half their contributions.
Savings to the state from its employees paying more toward
their pensions will be used to reduce its unfunded pension
liability.
Brown had originally proposed bigger changes in a 12-point
pension plan. He abandoned his proposal for "hybrid" pensions
combining features of traditional pensions and 401(k)-style
retirement accounts.
California's public pension plans are underfunded by
hundreds of billions of dollars, although the extent of the
problem is a matter of heated debate.
The California Public Employees Retirement System (Calpers),
the state's main pension plan and largest of its kind in the
country, said the legislation would save $42 billion to $55
billion over 30 years.
Calpers, which oversees pensions for state workers and for
many cities and counties, pegged the present value of the
savings from the new law at about $10 billion.
Stanford University public policy expert Joe Nation, who has
calculated Calpers long-term unfunded liability at close to half
a trillion dollars, said Brown's plan did little to solve the
problem. "It's better than moving backwards, but this barely
moves the ball forward," he said. Nation is a former Democratic
member of the state Assembly.
Service Employees International Union government relations
official Terry Brennand said, "They are potentially subjecting a
generation of workers to retiring into poverty or working until
they die."
The ability of a state government controlled by Democrats to
defuse an issue that Republicans have seized on in Wisconsin and
other states could have national implications for state and
local finances.
The California Assembly approved the bill by a 48-8 vote.
The Senate passed it 38-1.
Brown is eager to sign the bill, which he considers critical
for cementing support for a tax hike that will be on
California's ballot in November. The bill garnered significant
support from Republicans in the legislature on the last day of
the session.
Brown has repeatedly said that pension reform would show
Sacramento's commitment to rein in spending, which could help
sell voters on his November ballot initiative to raise income
tax on wealthy Californians and the state's sales tax.
Brown's tax initiative is winning in current polls.
The tax measure has long been central to Brown's plans to
restore the state's fiscal health. The measure would prevent
further spending cuts in a state where the budget has been
slashed in recent years. It is strongly supported by teachers'
unions and other state workers.