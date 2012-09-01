UPDATE 3-California legislature approves pension reform

* Reforms could cut costs by tens of billions of dollars
* Governor to use pension deal to help sell tax measure
* Critics say reforms are inadequate
By Mary Slosson and Jim Christie
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug 31 California's
legislature easily passed a pension reform measure on Friday
that cuts some of the most generous public employee retirement
benefits in the United States, but even many supporters of the
plan called it only a first step in fixing a pension deficit
that has been decades in the making.
The pension bill, unveiled by Governor Jerry Brown on
Tuesday after months of talks with fellow Democrats, will raise
the retirement age and reduce benefits for new employees. It
will also boost employee contributions and eliminate some
practices that have led to exorbitant pensions for a relatively
small number of workers.
The ability of a state government controlled by Democrats to
defuse an issue that Republicans have seized on in Wisconsin and
other states could have broader repercussions in the national
debate over government fiscal policies.
Passed on the final day of the legislative session before
the fall elections, the pension bill is a key component of the
state fiscal overhaul that Brown promised when he was elected to
a third term as governor in 2010 -- decades after his previous
terms in office.
Brown hopes the pension measure will help persuade voters to
support another pillar of his program: a tax increase on the
November ballot.
The pension bill garnered strong bipartisan support in both
chambers, passing 48-8 in the Assembly and 38-1 in the Senate,
although supporters from both sides of the aisle said more was
needed.
"This is not something we're going to do overnight. We're
going to have to work on this over the next several years," said
Democratic Assembly member Jim Beall Jr.
TOO WEAK
Critics said the bill was too weak even when compared with
the original proposal Brown put forward earlier this year, which
included a "hybrid" pensions combining features of traditional
pensions and 401(k)-style retirement accounts, for instance.
"The governor offered us a car," said Republican Assembly
member Chris Norby, who supported the original plan. "This is
more like a tricycle. It's never going to get us there."
State and local governments nationwide have been struggling
to support lucrative public employee pension deals that were
negotiated long before the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent
recession took a huge bite out of tax revenues.
Pension costs have helped drive the California cities of
Stockton and San Bernardino into bankruptcy court. Voters in San
Jose and San Diego have approved measures to scale back pensions
over the fierce objections of public employees, led by police
and firefighter unions.
The state legislation approved Friday raises the minimum
retirement age for most new state employees to 52 from 50.
Safety workers, mainly police and firefighters, will in most
cases still be able to retire as early as 50.
The new law also tames practices such as pension "spiking"
that lead to higher payouts, and requires new public sector
workers to split payments to their pension accounts at least
evenly with employers. Current employees will be responsible for
half their contributions, although some changes must be
negotiated.
California's public pension plans are underfunded by
hundreds of billions of dollars, although the extent of the
problem is a matter of heated debate.
The California Public Employees Retirement System (Calpers),
the state's main pension plan and largest of its kind in the
country, said the legislation would save $42 billion to $55
billion over 30 years.
Calpers, which manages pensions for state workers and for
many cities and counties, pegged the present value of the
savings from the new law at closer to $10 billion.
'BETTER THAN MOVING BACKWARDS'
Stanford University public policy expert Joe Nation, who has
calculated Calpers' long-term unfunded liability at close to
half a trillion dollars, said Brown's plan did little to solve
the problem.
"It's better than moving backwards, but this barely moves
the ball forward," he said. Nation is a former Democratic member
of the state Assembly.
Labor groups decried the bill as unfair to middle-class
workers.
"They are potentially subjecting a generation of workers to
retiring into poverty or working until they die," said Terry
Brennand, a government relations official with the Service
Employees International Union.
But some analysts saw the union protests as a tactical
effort to boost Democrats' credibility as fiscal
disciplinarians.
The November ballot measure, which would raise the sales tax
and raise income taxes on high-income residents, has long been
central to Brown's plans to restore the state's fiscal health.
Approval would prevent further spending cuts, especially in
education, in a state where the budget has been slashed
repeatedly in recent years. It is strongly supported by teachers
and other state workers.
The outcome of that vote could determine whether Brown's
tenure is ultimately judged a success. With a Democratic
majority in both houses, Brown has been able to get a budget
passed on time. But tax increases in California require a
two-thirds vote in the legislature or a voter initiative, and
Brown failed to persuade any Republican legislators to support
his tax plan.
If the tax measure fails, the state will be forced to make
further Draconian spending cuts, and Brown, like his predecessor
Arnold Schwarzenegger, could see his best-laid plans thwarted by
an electorate that has little faith in state government.