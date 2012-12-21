California revenue dips in November

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Dec 21 California's tax and other revenue collections dipped in November, coming in $840 million short of forecasts at $5.8 billion, according to state finance officials.
Year-to-date revenues were $936 million or three percent below the forecast of $30.880 billion, the state Department of Finance said.
"The lower revenues were due largely to revenue associated with the Facebook IPO (initial public offering) and larger-than-expected corporation tax refunds," the California Department of Finance said.
Personal income tax revenues fell $827 million below November's forecast of $4.387 billion, mainly because revenues from the vesting of Facebook restricted stock units occurred one month earlier than expected.
Corporate tax revenues were $175 million below forecast in November.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.