CORRECTED-L.A. police to get Tasers that record details when they are fired

By Michael Fleeman
LOS ANGELES Jan 6 Los Angeles police on Tuesday
ordered 3,000 new Tasers as part of a program that Chief Charlie
Beck said would protect officers as well as members of the
community at a time of mounting concern about excessive force by
U.S. law enforcement.
The new digital Taser X26P weapons record the date, time and
duration of firing, and whether Taser wires actually strike
suspects and how long the thousands of volts of electricity
pulse through them.
"This technology gives a much better picture of what happens
in the field," said Steve Tuttle, spokesman for the Scottsdale,
Arizona-based Taser International Inc.
At a time of nationwide protests over officer killings of
unarmed black men, supporters of the new technology say cameras
can help resolve officer misconduct cases when there is
conflicting evidence.
People across the country have been protesting the killings
of unarmed black men by U.S. police. In Missouri last year, a
grand jury decided not to indict police officer Darren Wilson,
after witnesses gave varied accounts of an incident in which he
fatally shot unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson. In
New York City, a grand jury declined to indict a white officer
in the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who was placed
in a chokehold.
In Los Angeles, questions linger over the circumstances of
the August death of Ezell Ford, an unarmed black man who was
shot three times by two police officers during a scuffle. An
autopsy showed that one bullet hit Ford in the back.
In addition to the Tasers, the LAPD plans to issue body
cameras to its officers to record interactions with the public.
The next generation of Tasers will be capable of automatically
turning on cameras, but the LAPD has not ordered those, the
company said.
In December, L.A. officials announced a plan to equip 7,000
street cops with Taser's body cameras. With nearly 10,000
officers, the LAPD is the third-largest municipal U.S. police
department, after New York City and Chicago.
"The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to
implementing safety measures to reduce the risk of injuries to
both our officers and the members of our community, while
improving trust within our communities," Police Chief Charlie
Beck said in a statement. "In addition to these new Taser
deployments, we plan to issue a body-worn camera and a Taser
device to every officer. It is our goal to make these important
tools available to every front line officer over the next few
years."
