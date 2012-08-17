版本:
California treasurer aims to identify, help distressed cities

Aug 17 California's treasurer is exploring creating a new system to identify fiscally-stressed cities and help them avoid default or bankruptcy, his spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman for Treasurer Bill Lockyer was commenting on a report by credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service that said the risks of Chapter 9 filings by California cities had increased because three of its localities had opted for this strategy since June.

