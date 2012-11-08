California universities roll back tuition after tax hike passes

| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown, eager to show quick results
from newly passed twin tax hikes he promoted to avoid drastic
education cuts, joined state university officials on Wednesday
to announce an immediate rollback in tuition rates.
Officials said new revenues from temporary tax increases
approved by voters on Tuesday allows the 23-campus California
State system, the nation's largest four-year state university
network, to avert a $250 million mid-year budget cut.
A 9 percent tuition hike, raising annual fees by $249 per
semester for 2012-2013 academic year, was approved by the
university's board of trustees in November of last year in
anticipation of those cuts.
But with passage of sales and income tax hikes in a ballot
measure approved 54 percent to 46 percent, annual tuition fees
for full-time undergraduate students in-state will now revert
back to $5,472, the same rate as in the previous academic year.
"The election last night was a clear and resounding victory
for children, schools, and the California dream," Brown told a
news conference. "Instead of the state borrowing, hat in hand,
from our school districts, we're going to have enough money to
fund the schools as our constitution requires."
The smaller University of California system's regents had
also warned that tuition at its schools, which include UCLA and
UC Berkeley, with a total of more than 220,000 students, could
have risen by as much as $2,400 per year if the tax measure had
failed.
The measure, Proposition 30, raises the state sales tax by a
quarter-cent for four years and increases income tax rates for
individuals who earn more than $250,000 a year for seven years,
and earmarks the resulting revenues for education.
The sales tax increase is effective Jan. 1, 2013 and the
income tax increase is effective starting with the 2012 tax
year, according to Brown's office.
California's public education system suffered serious and
repeated cuts to its budget as the state dealt with an
entrenched fiscal crisis. Those cuts included the loss of tens
of thousands of teachers and thousands of community college
courses.
The Cal State University system had already implemented
belt-tightening measures, including leaving vacant tenure-track
faculty positions unfilled, reducing library acquisitions, and a
general salary freeze for staff and faculty.
"This victory will certainly help us in our battle to
restore fiscal stability to the University of California," UC
Regents Chairman Sherry Lansing said in a statement.