REFILE-British Olympian Andrew Simpson dies when yacht capsizes off California

UPDATE 1-Athletics-Former WADA official to head new Athletics Integrity Unit
* Coe wants athletics to be a top four sport within four years (Updates with quotes, details)
(Refiles to additional subscribers, adds age in para 2)
May 9 British Olympic champion Andrew 'Bart' Simpson, who won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, died on Thursday when his yacht capsized off the California coast during training for the America's Cup, his racing team said.
Simpson, 36, had been sailing on the Artemis, Sweden's entry in the America's Cup, when the catamaran capsized, according to a statement for the team posted on the Artemis racing website.
"The entire Artemis Racing team is devastated by what happened," said CEO Paul Cayard. "Our heartfelt condolences are with Andrew's wife and family." (Reporting by Ronnie Cohen; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)
* Coe wants athletics to be a top four sport within four years (Updates with quotes, details)
AARHUS, Denmark, April 5 Former senior World Anti-Doping Agency official David Howman was appointed on Wednesday as head of the newly established Athletics Integrity Unit to battle doping and corruption amid a drop in the sport's popularity.
April 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Washington Capitals star left wing Alex Ovechkin, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were among the National Hockey League (NHL) players who expressed dissatisfaction with the league's announcement Monday that it will not participate in the upcoming Winter Olympic in Pyeongchang, South Korea.