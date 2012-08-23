CORRECTED-Under fire, Akin seeks help from U.S. social conservatives

(Corrects spelling in last paragraph)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Aug 23 Under fire from his own party
for controversial comments on rape, U.S. Republican
Representative Todd Akin tried to win the support of a group of
leading social conservatives to help him stay in Missouri's U.S.
Senate race.
Akin met members of the Council for National Policy, a
coalition of conservative and evangelical leaders, on Wednesday
evening in Tampa, Florida.
Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council,
which supports Akin's Senate bid, said on MSNBC on Thursday that
the meeting was a chance for members of the council to encourage
the candidate before the Nov. 6 election.
Akin's meeting was first reported by Politico, which said it
was not clear whether the candidate was invited prior to making
remarks last Sunday that set off a firestorm.
Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney and many senior
party figures have told Akin to pull out of the Missouri race
because of his comment that victims of "legitimate rape" have a
natural mechanism to avoid pregnancy. He has defied them.
"We're talking about someone who misspoke," Perkins said.
Akin is unlikely to attend the Republicans' national
convention in Tampa next week.
A flash poll by the Democratic firm Public Policy Polling on
Monday had Akin leading rival Democratic Senator Claire
McCaskill by 1 percentage point.
But a survey conducted on Wednesday by the
Republican-leaning automated pollster Rasmussen Reports had
McCaskill up by 10 points.
The Missouri race is a key to Republican hopes of winning
enough seats to take control of the U.S. Senate, where Democrats
have a 53-47 seat majority.
Akin has been appealing to supporters with a website
bannered "Let the People Decide Not Party Bosses," asking for
small contributions. "As a public servant, voters are who I
answer to," he said in the appeal.
Akin's site said he had raised $100,000 by Wednesday night,
and set a new goal to raise another $25,000 on Thursday. Those
totals pale beside the millions of dollars from the national
Republican Party and other groups Akin has lost since Sunday.
(Editing by Alistair Bell and Stacey Joyce)