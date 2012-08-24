Feds warn anarchists aim to disrupt US political conventions

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 24 Federal authorities have
circulated a bulletin warning that "anarchist extremists" are
preparing to use "violence and criminal tactics" - possibly
including homemade bombs - to disrupt the Republican and
Democratic national conventions.
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security, in the type of
bulletin often issued before major gatherings, said they had
"high confidence" based on their analysis of similar events that
anarchists planned to disrupt the conventions, which begin next
week with the Republican gathering in Tampa, Florida.
The Democratic convention is set for the following week in
Charlotte, North Carolina, as the presidential campaigns head
toward the Nov. 6 election.
A copy of the seven-page document, dated Aug. 21, was posted
on Thursday on Cryptome.org, a U.S.-based website similar to
WikiLeaks.
A federal official said the document was authentic and is
"very similar" to bulletins released ahead of other large
events, such as NATO and G8 summit meetings and the annual
meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.
The bulletin says that the most serious threat during the
conventions is that extremists could use home-made bombs or
incendiary devices.
It urges law enforcement officers to look for signs that
anarchists are trying to acquire materials for such devices,
though it provides no evidence that this has actually happened.
The bulletin, carrying the label "Unclassified//Law
enforcement sensitive," says that anarchists and other domestic
extremists "probably lack the capability" to overcome massive
security measures that will be in place at the conventions.
But, it warns that violent anarchists could target
infrastructure near the convention sites, such as local
businesses and transportation systems, as well as law
enforcement personnel.
The FBI and DHS say they assess with "medium confidence"
that anarchist extremists may arrive from states outside of
Florida and North Carolina to "engage in criminal activity"
during the conventions.
The bulletin cites FBI reporting that, as of mid-March,
people associated with extreme anarchism had "planned to travel
to Tampa and attempt to close" bridges in the area during the
Republican convention. But it said the FBI did not have further
details.
The bulletin also noted social networking sites, Internet
chat rooms, message boards and mobile devices provide protesters
with easy means "to coordinate and facilitate violence or
criminal activity threatening public safety."