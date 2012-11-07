NEWSMAKER-Second term secure, will Biden set sights on presidency?

* Connected with working-class voters
* Will he run in 2016?
* Critics question his rhetorical excesses
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 When Barack Obama enlisted Joe
Biden as his running mate in 2008, even some of his own campaign
aides were skeptical of the wisdom of picking an old-school
Democrat known for always speaking his mind - and sometimes
getting tripped up by his words.
Four years later, after leaving a trail of memorable
"Bidenisms" across the Internet, the white-haired former U.S.
senator is now heading for a second term as vice president, his
status secure as Obama's trusted, all-purpose No. 2.
With Obama's re-election victory, Biden will not only remain
in a job often described as being a heartbeat away from the
presidency but will see his name automatically in play as a
potential 2016 contender for the White House.
Whether he decides to run - and, in fact, has any realistic
chance of winning - remains to be seen, especially given
questions about his age and temperament. He is 69, famously
prone to rhetorical gaffes and could face a formidable
Democratic rival if Hillary Clinton again sets her sights on the
presidency.
But Biden's political future will no doubt depend to a large
extent on what happens in a second Obama term and what role he
carves out for himself.
Biden, who has established himself as congressional envoy,
foreign policy troubleshooter and popular ambassador to the
working class for Obama, is likely to be assigned to help
navigate some of the administration's biggest challenges.
That could include tapping his congressional contacts to
help avoid the looming "fiscal cliff," coordinating strategy for
the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and even working to keep
Israel from blindsiding the United States with an attack on
Iran's nuclear sites.
"It will be whatever is the highest and best use of him,"
said Ted Kaufman, Biden's longtime chief of staff before being
appointed to serve out his term as Delaware's senator.
FOLLOWING FIRST-TERM MODEL
The formula for Biden's role in a second term may have
already been laid out in the first. Obama turned to him early
with assignments that fit the very reasons he was chosen as
running mate - his 36-year Senate career, deep foreign policy
experience and backslapping political persona.
Biden notably succeeded in avoiding the vice presidential
curse of irrelevance and won the president's ear.
Once skeptical Obama aides came to regard him as a
consummate team player - in stark contrast to the power-hoarding
vice presidency of his predecessor, Dick Cheney, who served two
terms under Republican George W. Bush.
That did not mean things always went smoothly for Biden.
He was tasked with overseeing $787 billion in stimulus
funds, a program credited by economists with averting a deeper
recession but which polls showed most Americans viewed as
wasteful spending.
He was later called on to try to resolve disputes with
Republicans, but was unable to broker compromise on deficits in
2011 - and may fare little better with a still-divided Congress.
Biden, former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, also served as Obama's point man on Iraq, helping
fulfill his promise to withdraw U.S. forces. But he failed to
secure a deal to maintain a modest troop presence there.
Obama also gave the go-ahead for the raid that killed Osama
bin Laden despite Biden's warning that it was too risky.
It was on the campaign trail, however, where Biden may have
served Obama best, using his working-class roots to connect with
voters in a way that his younger, less-effusive boss could not.
It was Biden who lifted Democrats' hopes with a forceful
debate performance against Paul Ryan after Obama did poorly
against Mitt Romney in their first encounter.
But Biden's irrepressible, off-the-cuff style has also
gotten him in trouble. Last month, he told a rally that the
middle class had been "buried the last four years," essentially
Obama's time in office.
Biden also created a stir at the White House signing
ceremony for Obama's healthcare bill in 2010, when the
microphone caught him saying, "This is a big fucking deal."
He committed another lapse in May when he told a talk show
he was "absolutely comfortable" with gay marriage, forcing Obama
to move up his own plans to pronounce a changed position.
The White House insists the focus on Biden's unscripted
moments is overdone and that Obama values his advice. But
misstatements gave ammunition to the Romney campaign and fueled
speculation right up to this summer's Democratic convention that
he might be dumped from the ticket in favor of Hillary Clinton.
Now, the Washington guessing game will be whether Biden,
like many vice presidents before him, will seek the only higher
office. He made two runs for the White House. The first was the
1988 campaign, which he exited because of a plagiarism scandal,
and the second was against Obama in 2008 when his bid drew
little support
Biden has not ruled anything out. But he joked about his
future on a visit to Florida late last month. Trying to convince
a man of the benefits of healthcare reform, he said, "When your
insurance rates go down, then you'll vote for me in 2016."
He fueled further speculation after casting his ballot on
Tuesday. When asked if it would be the last time he would vote
for himself, he said with a grin, "No, I don't think so."
Still, one Biden confidant sees any decision far off.
"I'm going to suggest after the election is over that he
look into 2016. But there are five million questions," Kaufman
told Reuters on Friday. "We don't talk about it. I was on a
plane with him for three days, not a word."
Age would be a consideration. Biden would be just shy of 74
on Election Day 2016, which would make him the oldest president
ever sworn into office if he won.
But some critics suggest Biden's rhetorical excess raises
questions about his fitness for the job. "He doesn't really have
the reputation as presidential material anymore," said John
Petrocik, a political scientist at the University of Missouri at
Columbia, who has studied the vice presidency.