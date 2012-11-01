Bloomberg endorses Obama for a second term, climate change a focus

Nov 1 New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on
Thursday endorsed President Barack Obama for a second term,
citing the importance of Obama's record on climate change,
particularly in the aftermath of the devastating blow dealt to
the New York area by storm Sandy.
"Our climate is changing," Bloomberg wrote in an opinion
article for Bloomberg View. "And while the increase in extreme
weather we have experienced in New York City and around the
world may or may not be the result of it, the risk that it might
be - given this week's devastation - should compel all elected
leaders to take immediate action."
Bloomberg said Obama has taken significant steps to reduce
carbon consumption, whereas Republican challenger Mitt Romney
has backtracked on earlier positions he had taken as governor of
Massachusetts to battle climate change.