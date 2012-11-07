California seen rejecting push to label genetically altered food

| LOS ANGELES/KANSAS CITY
LOS ANGELES/KANSAS CITY Nov 7 California voters
appeared poised early Wednesday to reject a ballot measure that
would have made the state the first in the nation to require
special labeling of foods with genetically modified ingredients.
With 64 percent of the state's precincts reporting, the
measure was losing by a 55-45 margin, according to the
California Secretary of State. Political observers familiar with
the state's voting dynamics saw little chance that the deficit
could be made up.
Proposition 37, also known as the "Right to Know"
initiative, was supported by more than 60 percent of likely
voters in early polls. It sprang from a grass-roots effort in a
state that has long led the way on a variety of environmental
issues and has a growing organic and "local food" movement.
But backing for the measure crumbled in the face of a $46
million ad blitz funded largely by Monsanto Co, PepsiCo
and other food and agriculture companies. The ads warned
that the initiative would raise grocery prices and create a
confusing set of rules for state farmers and grocers.
The United States is the world's largest market for foods
derived from genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Many popular
processed foods - including soy milk, soup and breakfast cereal
- are made with soybeans, corn and other biotech crops whose
genetic traits have been manipulated, often to make them
resistant to insects and pesticides.
The FDA in 1992 determined that labels are not needed for
genetically modified crops that are "substantially equivalent"
to conventional crops.
Since the United States does not require labeling or
mandatory independent pre-market safety testing for genetically
modified crops, activists hoped to make their case on the state
level.
"This was the hammer we needed to break open the federal
roadblock," said Proposition 37 supporter Andrew Kimbrell before
the vote.
The developers of genetically modified crops say they are
safe. Some health, environment and consumer advocates cite
studies suggesting they can be harmful both to the environment
and to animal and human health.