REFILE-For San Antonio mayor, reflections of American Dream in convention speech

* Julian Castro and twin brother rise together in Texas
politics
* From humble roots to Stanford and Harvard Law School
* Mother was activist in San Antonio
By Corrie MacLaggan
SAN ANTONIO, Sept 3 Civil rights activist Rosie
Castro toted her painfully shy twin boys everywhere, and they
weren't always thrilled about the outings: distributing
political literature, attending farm worker rallies and visiting
the voting booth.
But the early introduction into political life made its mark
on Julian and Joaquin Castro, who left their hardscrabble San
Antonio neighborhood to attend Stanford and Harvard Law School
before returning to their native city.
Julian is now mayor of America's seventh-largest city, and
Joaquin is a Texas state representative poised to win a seat in
Congress. The brothers, 37, will be in the national spotlight
Tuesday evening when Julian - after an introduction by Joaquin -
delivers the keynote address at the Democratic National
Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, the first Latino to
have that honor.
Julian Castro says he'll use the speech to highlight his
family story as an example of the American Dream.
"Growing up, when we would get dragged to these events, I
didn't want to be there," he said, recalling the outings led by
his activist single mother. "Over time, as we got older, I
developed a real appreciation of the importance of being
involved in the democratic process."
The Castros' story is rooted in San Antonio's West Side, the
predominately Mexican-American area where the brothers grew up,
as did their mother and grandmother. The area also was home to
former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, a once-rising
Democratic Party star whose career derailed after he joined
President Bill Clinton's Cabinet and was caught lying to the FBI
about payments made to a former mistress.
Though it is within view of San Antonio's
tourist-destination downtown, West Side residents generally earn
less and are less likely to go to college than people in other
parts of the city.
"The West Side is considered kind of a rough-and-tumble area
to come from," said Henry Flores, a native who is a political
science professor and graduate school dean at St. Mary's, a West
Side university.
Still, Joaquin Castro said that he's "never met people with
more spirit for life."
The Castro family's West Side roots trace back to 1920,
when the brothers' grandmother, Victoria Castro, joined extended
family members there as a 6-year-old orphan from northern
Mexico. Their grandmother sometimes shared a bedroom with the
twins and did domestic work.
Their mother, Rosie, went to college and got a master's
degree. She now is a student affairs administrator at a
community college.
Because of her, Joaquin Castro says, he and his brother
"grew a civic conscience." Rosie said she sought to teach her
boys that "you have to give back to your community."
Rosie also made a mark in politics. She ran unsuccessfully
for City Council in 1971 as part of a slate of Chicano
activists, stepping forward at a time when only Mexican
Americans handpicked by the white political establishment had a
chance of winning.
"That was the kind of environment her sons were exposed to,
but they didn't buy that cultural nationalism stuff," said
Flores. "Their generation crosses class lines, gender lines,
racial lines a lot better."
RISING TOGETHER
Julian and Joaquin Castro were born in 1974 on September 16
-- Mexican Independence Day. The night before their birth, their
grandmother won about $300 in a contest cooking menudo, a
Mexican tripe stew, and spent her winnings to pay her daughter's
hospital bill.
Rosie Castro and the twins' father, Jesse Guzman, never
married and separated when the children were 8. Julian Castro
said he has a good relationship with his father, a retired
teacher, who plans to attend his Charlotte speech.
The Castro brothers rode the bus to public schools because
the family didn't have a car. They finished high school in three
years.
To pay for Stanford, they relied on scholarships, grants and
loans.
In the entrepreneurial, fast-paced San Francisco Bay Area,
Julian Castro seriously pondered jumping into politics back
home. He was impressed by San Antonio's community spirit, even
in the face of poverty and other problems. People passing on the
street looked one another in the eye, he said.
At Stanford, where they majored in political science, the
brothers also launched their first campaigns and won student
senate seats, tying for the highest number of votes.
At Harvard Law School, Julian raised money to run for San
Antonio's City Council. In 2001, at 26, he became its youngest
member ever. After an unsuccessful run for mayor in 2005, he
re-emerged to win the job four years later and easily won
re-election in 2011.
Joaquin Castro became a member of the Texas Legislature in
2003 and is favored to win a congressional seat in November in a
heavily Democratic district.
The rise of the Castro brothers didn't surprise their
Stanford thesis adviser, political scientist Luis Fraga.
"They have always been equally able and equally confident in
a low-income neighborhood as in a corporate boardroom," said
Fraga, now an associate vice provost at the University of
Washington.
Like many grandchildren of Mexican immigrants, Julian Castro
doesn't speak Spanish fluently, although he says his
comprehension is good. He now thinks he probably should have
taken Spanish instead of Japanese in middle school.
San Antonio's government is run by a city manager; the mayor
is more of a political leader and policy developer. Julian
Castro is pushing ambitious initiatives such as a tax increase
to fund a pre-kindergarten program.
The move has rankled some of his critics, who see his work
as shrouded in personal ambition.
Kevin Wolff, the lone Republican on the Bexar County
Commissioners Court - San Antonio is the county seat - said that
the mayor is "exceedingly intelligent" but highly partisan.
"I see a serious lack of leadership at the local level, like
street drainage, safety and security, trash pickup," Wolff said.
"All of his concentration seems to be, 'How can I shine a better
light on myself from a national perspective?'"
Julian Castro's political goals don't involve statewide
office in Texas - at least not immediately. The Lone Star State
hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.
"Something has to change in this state before, not just me,
but any Democrat can realistically think that he or she has a
shot," the mayor said.
And for now, Joaquin Castro seems content to be the one
introducing the mayor, a role he also played this summer at the
Texas Democratic Party convention.
He told the audience how to tell the brothers apart: Look
for a wedding ring. Joaquin is single; Julian is married with a
3-year-old daughter.
When Julian Castro delivers Tuesday's keynote speech in
Charlotte, a role that also led to the meteoric rise of Barack
Obama, he'll have come a long way from the quiet boy tagging
along with his mother.
"I thought they were never going to talk to anybody," Rosie
Castro said of her sons. But, she added, "they got over it."