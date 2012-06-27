NY probes Chamber of Commerce donations - source

NEW YORK, June 27 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating whether a charity connected to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce illegally funneled money to the chamber for political or lobbying purposes, a person familiar with the situation said.

Schneiderman issued a subpoena on Tuesday to the National Chamber Foundation, the charitable arm of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, seeking information about a transfer of $18.1 million to the chamber, the person said.

Schneiderman may look into other organizations that have charitable and political arms, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of not being authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

The subpoena to the National Chamber Foundation seeks emails, bank records, other communication and documentation, the person said. The foundation has until July 13 to respond.

The National Chamber Foundation and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Jennifer Givner, a spokeswoman for Schneiderman, declined to comment on the investigation, which was reported by the New York Times on Wednesday.

Between 2003 and 2005, the Starr Foundation, a $1.25 billion foundation chaired by Maurice Greenberg, the former head of American International Group Inc, gave about $19 million in grants to the National Chamber Foundation, the person said.

The National Chamber Foundation then loaned $18.1 million to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the person said. No interest or principal was paid on the loan until at least 2009, when there was a principal payment.

Schneiderman is investigating whether money from the Starr Foundation went through the charitable organization to pay for political activity disguised as a loan, the person said. The Starr Foundation could not immediately be reached for comment.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business organization, and is the voice in Washington for more than three million businesses, according to its website.

The National Chamber Foundation is a nonprofit affiliate group that is barred by tax rules from trying to influence legislation as a substantial part of its activities and may not participate in any campaign activity for or against political candidates.

The person said Schneiderman's office began the probe after receiving a complaint from an unnamed watchdog group last year.

The probe is being conducted by the charities bureau of the New York Attorney General's office. Under state law, charities that raise money or do business in New York must annually file reports with the attorney general's office and provide an Internal Revenue Service form if they solicit $25,000 or more in contributions.

Schneiderman's office brought a lawsuit against Greenberg in 2005 accusing him of distorting AIG's financial condition. A spokeswoman for the law firm Boies Schiller and Flexner, which represents Greenberg in the 2005 lawsuit, did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the probe.