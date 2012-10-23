US candidates pass over tough China questions in final debate

* Candidates focus on economics of U.S.-China ties
* Obama touts WTO case record against China
* Romney says China winning "silent" trade war
By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney vowed on Monday to get tough
on China's trade policies, but they mostly used the Asian giant
as a foil to air competing domestic economic programs in their
final debate before the Nov. 6 election.
In a showdown that was supposed to be limited to foreign
policy, both men focused on the economic aspects of the complex
U.S.-China relationship, touching only briefly on the security
challenge that fast-rising China poses to a U.S.-led alliance
system in Asia.
Human rights, China's support for states that are foes of
the United States and intensifying maritime territorial disputes
that pit China against U.S. allies Japan and the Philippines
went unmentioned in the 90-minute debate in Boca Raton, Florida.
Also unmentioned was the impending leadership change in the
world's second largest economy, as well as China's economic
slowdown, which could have profound consequences for U.S.
exporters.
China is "both an adversary, but also a potential partner in
the international community if it's following the rules," said
Obama, who touted his administration's efforts to hold China
accountable for breaching global trade rules.
The loss of American jobs due to the absence of a level
playing field in trade is "why we have brought more cases
against China for violating trade rules than ... the previous
administration had done in two terms," said Obama.
"And we've won just about every case that we've filed, that
has been decided," he said. The Obama administration has
prevailed in about eight World Trade Organization cases against
China, industry sources calculate.
Romney, whose campaign rhetoric toward China has often been
harsh, agreed that "we can be a partner with China. We don't
have to be an adversary in any way, shape or form."
But he and the president soon turned the China question back
to domestic affairs.
Romney cited a U.S. valve-maker whose products he said were
being counterfeited in China, right down to the serial numbers
and packaging.
"We have an enormous trade imbalance with China, and it's
worse this year than last year, and it's worse last year than
the year before. And so we have to understand that we can't just
surrender and lose jobs year in and year out," he said.
Obama said investment in education and research was the true
way to stay ahead of China.
"Over the long term, in order for us to compete with China,
we've also got to make sure, though, that we're ... taking care
of business here at home," he said.
Obama repeated criticism that Romney had invested in firms
that sent jobs to China and added that Romney's budget would not
address U.S. needs in education and research. Romney said
government deficits and military cuts under Obama made the
United States appear weak in Chinese eyes.
'CURRENCY MANIPULATOR' DECLARATION ON DAY ONE
Romney repeated a pledge he first made early this year to
press China to stop suppressing the value of its currency to
make Chinese exports cheaper than those of U.S. competitors.
On revaluing its currency, China is "making some progress;
they need to make more," said the former Massachusetts governor.
"That's why on day one, I will label them a currency
manipulator, which allows us to apply tariffs where they're
taking jobs," said Romney.
The U.S. Treasury Department named China a currency
manipulator five times from 1992 to 1994, but it has been 17
years since any country has been so designated.
A finding of manipulation requires the Treasury to start
negotiations on exchange rates, both bilaterally and through the
International Monetary Fund.
John Frisbie, president of the U.S.-China Business Council,
a group of businesses that trade with China, said that
engagement with China had led to the strengthening of China's
yuan, or renminbi, by more than 30 percent since 2005.
"Evidence has shown that the best way to make progress is
through comprehensive engagement and legal actions - not
political rhetoric," he said in a statement.
Romney shrugged off concerns his approach would trigger a
trade war, saying there was already a trade war going on that
had led to a U.S. trade deficit
"It's a silent one. And they're winning," said Romney.
Scott Paul, executive director of the Alliance for American
Manufacturing, an advocacy group that champions pressing Beijing
over currency and other trade barriers, said Monday's debate
"didn't really break new ground on China."
But he said the focus on the trade deficit with China and
its impact on manufacturing was long overdue.
"The real winner was American manufacturing. It's clear that
both candidates believe it is critically important that China
play by the rules," Paul said.