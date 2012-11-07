China says Obama win offers opportunity to mend ties

| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 7 China's official media said on
Thursday that ties with the United States were uneven in
President Barack Obama's first term and mutual trust was
"whittled down", but his re-election offered an opportunity to
put the relationship back on track.
A commentary issued by state-run Xinhua news agency shortly
after Obama's election win seemed to indicate a sense of relief
that continuity will be assured as Chinese leaders embark on
their own transition of power. But it acknowledged that sore
issues remained between the world's largest and second-largest
economies.
"As the two countries have been ever more economically
interwoven, a new U.S. government perhaps should start to learn
how to build a more rational and constructive relationship with
China," Xinhua said.
"The new Obama administration perhaps should bear in mind
that a stronger and more dynamic China-U.S. relationship,
especially in trade, will not only provide U.S. investment with
rich business opportunities, but also help to revive the sagging
global economy."
Losing Republican nominee Mitt Romney had talked tough on
China throughout the campaign, repeatedly saying he would cite
Beijing as a "currency manipulator" on his first day as
president.
Obama, by contrast, struck a less confrontational tone. But
last year, he announced a U.S. "pivot" toward Asia that focuses
attention on the Asia-Pacific and has unnerved Beijing.
Now, as a re-elected president, he must manage a
relationship that has become steadily more fraught across a
range of issues, including trade, currency and commercial
espionage.
"With China-U.S. relations in such turmoil, no one can
predict (if Obama) will adopt a strategically, economically and
politically more benign policy toward China," said Shi Yinhong,
director of the Centre for American Studies at Renmin University
in Beijing. "It's possible, but not necessarily so."
On Thursday, China begins its own once-a-decade leadership
handover as it opens its 18th Communist Party Congress. The new
party chairman is virtually certain to be current Vice President
Xi Jinping, who will take over as president in March.
President-designate Xi and other Chinese leaders face
competing pressures in managing the relationship with
Washington. They acknowledge that stability in the U.S.-Sino
relationship is of vital interest to Beijing.
But they also must deal with constituencies inside the party
and the People's Liberation Army who are comfortable with an
increasingly assertive Beijing pressing its own interests,
particularly in its own backyard.
At the same time, tens of thousands of American troops are
based to China's immediate east and west, in Japan, South Korea
and Afghanistan. Washington has bilateral defence treaties with
Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.
U.S. planes and warships regularly circulate near China's
borders.
PIVOT
On top of that, the Obama administration's pivot last
November reoriented U.S. military policy toward the Asia-Pacific
region. The widely held suspicion in Beijing is that the U.S.
strategy is to contain China, the rising power in Asia.
"It is absolutely (a build-up)," said Ruan Zongze, deputy
chairman of the China Institute of International Studies, the
think tank of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
"No matter what kind of narrative you use, the reality is
that America in the past three years has been putting greater
emphasis or focus on the west Pacific. That raises a lot of
questions for China."
The Obama administration's primary challenge is to reassure
Beijing that the pivot isn't about containing China.
"America has worked to bring China into the international
system, including on trade, and China is now one of America's
largest trading partners," said Nina Hachigian of the Center for
American Progress, a think tank that aligns itself with Obama
administration policy.
"That's hardly evidence of containment. If America is trying
to contain China, it is doing a supremely lousy job. China has
done nothing but grow and expand for the last 40 years."
But critics believe China's own behaviour in the region
shows why Obama's ``pivot" is necessary. Beijing is increasingly
flexing its military and diplomatic muscle in the South China
Sea, where it has territorial disputes with Vietnam, the
Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
And thus far China has resisted talks on a multilateral
"code of conduct" governing the South China Sea, making it
Asia's biggest potential military hotspot.
China's relations with Japan, its historic rival in Asia,
have also badly deteriorated recently because of a territorial
dispute over islands in the East China Sea.
While the United States officially declares neutrality, it
is treaty-bound to come to the aid of Japan in case of
hostilities.
But China is unlikely to push the envelope too far, most
analysts believe, because the United States remains by far the
biggest military power in the region, and Beijing has compelling
economic reasons to maintain a working relationship with
Washington.
"The Chinese are going to press as much as they can, but not
do anything that creates a serious crisis," said Thomas Metzger,
a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford
University.
"(China's) fundamental goal is to modernise itself and bring
the impoverished majority up and stabilise its rule, and that
requires a peaceful environment and a good relationship with the
USA."